Shoals students hold annual penny drive

Shoals Elementary School third graders are raising money to help needy children in the area this Christmas.

The three third-grade classes at Shoals Elementary School are seeking community support for their third annual Shoals Christmas Penny Drive.

Students are doing chores and jobs around their homes and community to earn extra money in order to purchase Christmas gifts for children in need. The purpose of the Penny Drive is to help students understand the true spirit of Christmas and contributing to help others in need.

Each year the excitement of freely sharing with others is evident in student comments and overall attitudes when totals collected come in and gifts are being wrapped. Comments and smiles of happiness demonstrate that the students have experienced the value of giving from what they have earned. Area children receive gifts as a result of this meaningful community service project.

Anyone who would like to help can call Shoals Elementary at 336-325-2518.