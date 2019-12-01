Library book fair is this week

The Mount Airy Public Library will be holding its annual Holiday Book Fair beginning on Monday.

“Each year about this time the library sets up its own small bookstore in the building’s Multipurpose Room,” the library said in announcing the event. “The book fair’s inventory is largely geared toward kids, with books for toddlers to teens, plus posters and school supplies. But there are some selections for the grown-ups as well, with a variety of cookbooks.”

“If there’s a child on your Christmas list, we believe that our book fair is the perfect place to find great gifts or stocking stuffers,” said Angela Llewellyn of the library. “Any gift that encourages a child to read is a good one.”

Llewellyn added that the book fair also offers free gift wrapping for all purchases. “We do our best to make it easy,” she said. “You can pick out your books, get them wrapped and take your treasures home to your Christmas tree. Plus, in the Multipurpose Room we have the perfect place to browse. It’s quiet and laid-back, with just some light Christmas music playing. We hope families will come and shop together.”

Sales from the Holiday Book Fair help the library increase its inventory of children’s books.

“The more books we sell, the more books we can select from the fair to add to the library’s shelves and add to our permanent collection,” Llewellyn said. “It’s a win-win. Not only do our shoppers get great Christmas gifts, they help their local library at the same time.”

The Holiday Book Fair at the Mount Airy Public Library, on Rockford Street, is open during regular library hours this week, which are 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

To learn more about the book fair, call the library at (336) 789-5108.