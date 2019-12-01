New council members to be sworn in Tuesday

A city council meeting Tuesday night will be the last for commissioners Shirley Brinkley and Dean Brown, shown during a budget discussion in 2018.

A noteworthy event in city government history is on tap for Tuesday, when three new members officially will join the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

This is scheduled during a special organizational meeting to begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers of the Municipal Building, which is occurring in the wake of the Nov. 8 municipal election.

It also will include the election of a mayor pro tem, a commissioner who will serve as the city’s chief executive in the event Mayor David Rowe is absent, and committee assignments for board members.

Tom Koch captured a North Ward council seat on Nov. 8 now held by Commissioner Dean Brown, the senior member of the board who finished third in an October primary and therefore did not advance to the general election.

Ron Niland was elected to the board’s at-large post formerly held by Jim Armbrister, who died of cancer on Oct. 7.

Marie Wood was the winner in a South Ward race for the seat occupied by Shirley Brinkley, who opted not to seek re-election this year.

Koch, Niland and Wood were each elected to a four-year term on the board. It also includes North Ward Commissioner Jon Cawley, the present mayor pro tem, and Steve Yokeley of the South Ward, whose seats were not at stake in the election under the city’s staggered system.

The post-election organizational meeting normally would be held during the first regular council meeting in December, next Thursday. But it was moved to Tuesday night due to a scheduling conflict involving one of the incoming commissioners. The regular meeting will still be held on Thursday.

Tuesday’s session is to begin with the present board members in place, who will engage in a housekeeping measure by approving minutes from recent meetings in which they were part.

The outgoing members also will have a chance to offer parting comments.

This will lead up to a swearing-in ceremony for the three new commissioners, which typically includes family members of those involved.

A reception with snacks and refreshments is planned afterward, to include a meet-and-greet period for the benefit of citizens who attend.

The newly elected board members will take their places during Tuesday night’s meeting and offer any remarks they might have regarding the occasion.

No other items are expected to be on the agenda for Tuesday.

A city council meeting Tuesday night will be the last for commissioners Shirley Brinkley and Dean Brown, shown during a budget discussion in 2018. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Shirl-and-Dean-this.jpg A city council meeting Tuesday night will be the last for commissioners Shirley Brinkley and Dean Brown, shown during a budget discussion in 2018.

