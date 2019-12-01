City tree to be lit Thursday

The Greyhound Sounds choral group of North Surry High School sings under the branches of Mount Airy’s official, newly lit Christmas tree during last year’s program. Tom Joyce | The News

Tom Joyce | The News The Greyhound Sounds choral group of North Surry High School sings under the branches of Mount Airy’s official, newly lit Christmas tree during last year’s program. -

An event that has become a popular holiday tradition in this community will make its return Thursday night, when Mount Airy’s official Christmas tree is scheduled to be lit for the season.

While the flipping of a switch to illuminate a white ash tree on the front lawn of the Municipal Building on South Main Street is the highlight of the annual gathering now in its 24th year, it also offers other attractions. These will include holiday music, an appearance by Santa Claus, special remarks by speakers and free hot chocolate.

The Christmas tree-lighting program is presented by the Mount Airy Appearance Commission in conjunction with city Parks and Recreation personnel. It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Over the years, the honor of lighting the tree has been assigned to persons from the community who have distinguished themselves in various ways, and for 2019 that role will be filled by Maddie Gardner.

Gardner is a Mount Airy native who appears on news programs of WFMY-TV (Channel 2) in Greensboro. The daughter of Dr. Nelson and Sarah Gardner, she is a 2012 graduate of Mount Airy High School who majored in journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“And the tree lighting will be on live TV,” Darren Lewis, Mount Airy Parks and Recreation director, said of broadcasting plans by Channel 2 in conjunction with Gardner’s appearance.

Lewis also is excited about the musical lineup for the program.

“This year we are fortunate to have the Jones Show Choir,” he said of a group at J.J. Jones Intermediate School which is led by Meredith Dowdy. It is to perform two songs.

Also performing will be the Mount Airy Ukulele Invasion (MAUI), an acclaimed group led by George Smith.

Kelly Epperson will serve as master of ceremonies for the tree-lighting program, as he has for years, which typically includes thoughtful remarks celebrating the occasion. And the Rev. Danny Miller of Central United Methodist Church is scheduled to lead the gathering in prayer.

Santa Claus will be making his annual appearance at the event through some colorful means of conveyance, as usual, which in the past has included riding in on the back of a motorcycle or atop a city fire truck.

This year Santa will occupy a sleigh, instead of a chair as he has at previous tree-lighting programs, where kids and parents can meet with him and take pictures. Treats will be given out to the children as they come down “Candy Cane Lane,” Lewis said.

The Beacons group of First Presbyterian Church will be providing free hot chocolate, another tradition of the annual event.

The Greyhound Sounds choral group of North Surry High School sings under the branches of Mount Airy’s official, newly lit Christmas tree during last year’s program. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Light-that.jpg The Greyhound Sounds choral group of North Surry High School sings under the branches of Mount Airy’s official, newly lit Christmas tree during last year’s program. Tom Joyce | The News

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.