Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Mark Anthony Pacheco, 24, of Crosswinds Court, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 24 for failure to appear in court June 27 on three misdemeanor charges. He was given a $12,000 secured bond and a court date two days later.

He has a Dec. 10 court date in Alamance County to face charges of driving left of center, driving while impaired and a 30-day revocation of his license.

In 2014 he was convicted in Rockingham County of possession of marijuana and given a suspended sentence.

• Delena Gaye Shinault, 49, of Pond Valley Road, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Sept. 27 charging her with passing a worthless check, dated Sept. 9. She was given an Oct. 11 court date.

• Christie Lynn Collins, 40, Christie Creek Way, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 27 charging her with violating her probation, dated Aug. 26. She was given a $25,000 secured bond and an Oct. 7 court date.

On Dec. 9 she faces charges of possession of stolen goods, two counts of driving while license revoked, having a fake or altered drivers license, no car insurance, no seat belt, and two counts of having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag.

On Dec. 12 in Greensboro she faces resisting an officer, assaulting an officer, and assault and battery.

• Terry Lee Bramlett, 45, of Fancy Gap Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 28 for failure to appear in court Sept. 25 on two misdemeanor counts. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and an Oct. 28 court date.

In 2011 he was convicted of assault on a female, assault — inflicting serious injury, and larceny. In 2015 he was convicted of larceny and common-law uttering. In 2018 he was convicted of larceny.

In each of these cases he has gotten credit for time served, probation and a suspended sentence — with no prison time.

• Robert Lee Myers Jr., 39, of Poplar Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 29 for failure to appear in court Aug. 26. He was given a $60,000 secured bond and a Nov. 18 court date. No details were given about the original charge(s).

In 2005 Myers was convicted of a motor vehicle violation, driving without a license, felony speeding to elude arrest, and felony possession of a Schedule II drug. He was given credit for time in the county jail and a suspended sentence.

• Misty Hope Busick-Hawks, 43, of Bowtie Lane, Lowgap, was served a warrant Sept. 30 charging her with swindling, dated July 18 for the Elkin Police Department. She was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and a Nov. 18 court date.

• Lance Presson Inscoe, 32, Traphill Road, Traphill, was stopped on U.S. 21 near CC Camp Road and charged with driving while license revoked on Oct. 1. He was released on a written promise to appear in court on Nov. 4.

• Jamey Darren Wall, 52, of Boaz Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 1 for failure to appear in court Feb. 10 on two felony charges and Dec. 18 on eight misdemeanor charges. He also was served warrants charging him with larceny and possession of stolen property, dated March 18. He was given a $57,100 secured bond and an Oct. 28 court date.

On Jan. 13 he faces several charges including: felony burning personal property, burning other buildings, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting and two counts of resisting an officer.

In November 2018 he was convicted of two counts of larceny and received probation and a suspended sentence.

• James Keith Hicks, 61, of Center Church Road, Thurmond, was served an order for arrest Oct. 2 for failure to appear in Duplin County court November 2015 on a charge of simple assault. He was given a $485 cash bond with a court date to be announced in Kenansville.

• Tiffany Renae Stokes, 38, of Stokes Valley Trail, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 24 charging her with failure to pay child support in Guilford County, dated the day before. She was given a $100 cash bond and a court date the next day in Greensboro. Then she was served a criminal summons Oct. 3 charging her with second-degree trespassing, dated Oct. 1. The complainant is listed as Gladys Thompson of Dobson. Stokes was given an Oct. 14 court date.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

