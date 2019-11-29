Christmas toy drive nearing deadline

With Thanksgiving now past, all eyes turn toward Christmas, and one charity hopes that means donations for it.

Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas is getting close to its deadline for collecting money so that it can buy gifts and stuff food boxes for needy families.

Former Sheriff Graham Atkinson started the toy drive almost 30 years ago and is still taking an active part after his retirement.

Atkinson said the fund drive got started in early October with an announcement and a letter-writing campaign, but what generally happens is that folks don’t seriously think about Christmas until after Thanksgiving has passed.

Unfortunately, this year the fourth Thursday of the month came near the latest possible date. In 2018, the fourth Thursday was Nov. 22. This year the fourth landed on Nov. 28, shortening the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve by six days.

The shopping day is Monday, Dec. 10, so that only leaves five business days next week for those that might be mailing donations, noted Atkinson.

As of Wednesday night, the retired sheriff said the Give a Kid a Christmas Foundation is between $18,000 and $20,000 shy of meeting its goals this year of helping 700 children with Christmas presents and 250 families with meal boxes.

The food already has been ordered for the food boxes, so that has to be paid for, he said. Then what is left will go toward buying gifts.

As it stands right now, the foundation would be around 145 to 160 kids short of the goal of 700 children.

However, Atkinson said that this is nothing new to him.

Last year at this time, the foundation was only at half the number it needed, he pointed out, but a few late donations came in, and Walmart was generous in providing discounts on some food items.

One year, Atkinson wrote a check to cover the shopping spree, knowing that there wasn’t quite enough in the account to cover that check as of that morning. But by that afternoon he had collected more offerings and delivered them to the bank.

“If we do our part, the Lord will do his,” he said, then added with a chuckle, “Can’t say I’ve always been tickled with his timing, but he will do his.”

Atkinson said he wanted to thank all of those who have given to the Christmas drive, not just this year, but over nearly three decades of helping kids.

In October, Atkinson told a story of how he first began collecting donations in 1990 after seeing a fifth-grade boy during his work as a DARE officer. He said each week he would visit this school, and each week the boy was wearing the same green sweat pants.

When he spoke to the teachers about the child, he learned the boy had been wearing the same green sweats since the third grade. So he was able to collect donations to give the boy enough clothes so that he could wear something different each day of the week.

After that first Christmas of giving filled his heart with so much warmth, one of his fellow deputies suggested Atkinson expand his scope and try to help one special child at each of the 19 schools in the county district.

Then the year after that it was 50 children total, and then 100 and then 125.

Last year the goal was 700, but the fund was well short as the sheriff’s office was switching hands as Jimmy Combs handed the keys over to Steve Hiatt.

However, the last-minute donations bumped the funds up so much the foundation was able to help about 800 kids.

The amount of the shopping trip used to be $100 per child, but because of inflation, the amount was raised to $125 in 2017, he noted.

Getting help

Just as important as the donations are the volunteers who make it all happen.

Back in the early days, Atkinson said a lot of the work landed on his shoulders. He recalled one year when a heavy snowfall fell as he was preparing the gifts to go out for delivery. At one point it was 2 a.m. and he was knocking on doors to drop off packages in snow up to his knees on Dec. 23.

However, there is a huge difference in going from one kid at 19 schools to 50 kids to the 800 last year. That’s one of the reasons the foundation was developed two years ago.

It is made up of a lot of the same mix of folks who have been involved in the project over the years, he said. This includes the sheriff’s office, the local schools, business people and community leaders.

“We can never have enough help,” Atkinson said, considering all the different tasks that go into making the gifts and food boxes sides go off without a hitch.

He said he didn’t do a head count, but there looked to be between 175 and 200 people who helped with the shopping side.

The shopping part is easy, he said. The folks get a list and just have to go through the store and mark off items on that list. But that is only part of it.

There is the logistics behind the scenes, too, he added. This includes hauling the toys from Walmart, separating and sorting the toys, and delivering the bundles to homes.

Those wanting to help with the gift side can show up at Walmart on Dec. 10 at 8 a.m.

On the meal side, volunteers will be gathering at Surry Central High School on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 8 a.m. to organize and pack the food boxes.

There are a lot of kids in this county who rely on the schools providing free breakfast and lunch in order to get their daily nutrition, he pointed out. When schools are closed for two straight weeks, the children don’t have anywhere to eat regularly.

The high school sometimes gets as many as 90 volunteers coming to help with the food boxes, he said.

Atkinson said one year he was going through Walmart shopping and a woman walked over and stood in the aisle. After a moment she got up the courage to tell him that once upon a time several years ago she was one of the children living in poverty who received Christmas presents through his program.

Now doing well as a wife and mother, she wanted him to know how much that Christmas meant to her.

He said he has heard similar stories over the years, and you just never know how far that effect might reach.

Weekend plan

One of the big fundraisers for the foundation in recent years has been an event held at the Eldora Ruritan Building.

This Saturday at 7 p.m. the community will hold the sixth-annual performance of “Old Fashion Country Christmas.”

Billy Clayton Smith said he adapted the story from chapters of Matthew and Luke in the Bible about a decade ago. A grandpa tells a story, while traditional Christmas songs are sung.

Among those to perform will be Cindy Marion, Cindy McPherson, Retha and Kevin Davis, Anthony Marshall, Jerry Johnson, and Scott and Wes Bruner; Paulette Welborn is the choir director. Smith said five or six churches will be represented through volunteers from their choirs coming together to sing.

The run time of the play is less than the average movie at about an hour and 10 or 15 minutes, according to Smith.

The auditorium at 2078 Ararat Road seats 400. The admission is $2, which goes to the Ruritan Club. Then organizers take up a love offering for the children. There will also be some refreshments for sale.

“We have been very fortunate,” Smith said of the generosity of the community. “We have never done much less than about $3,000.”

Providing business sponsorship are Steel Buildings and Structures, Speck’s Metal Buildings and SES.

Smith said that Graham’s wife Melissa is his cousin, so he likes being able to do this to help out.

By Jeff Linville

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

