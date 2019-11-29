Kids-cops shopping spree in works

Deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office assist youths with their selections during a previous Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event.

Deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office assist youths with their selections during a previous Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event. -

Before Santa pays his annual visit on Christmas, some local youths will be spending time in police custody a few days before.

No, they won’t be handcuffed and hauled off to jail, but engaging in a pleasant experience instead, during the annual Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event held by the Surry County lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

This has been a local holiday tradition for more than 30 years, according to its coordinator, Kelly Hiatt, a retired officer with the Mount Airy Police Department and longtime FOP member who has been involved since the program began.

During the free shopping spree, each child is allotted $150 to spend at Walmart in Mount Airy. Half goes toward necessities such as clothing and the rest for other items the kids want, which might include toys, sports equipment, compact discs, DVDs or anything else on their wish lists.

The youths typically are selected to participate through the Mount Airy Salvation Army based on need.

“We usually try to get from five to 15,” Hiatt said of the age range involved, with 20 participants anticipated for this year’s spree.

It will be held on Dec. 21, which is later than previous years, “a little closer to Christmas,” he added.

The law enforcement officers volunteering to participate are expected to include members of the Mount Airy Police Department, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Dobson Police Department and Surry Community College Campus Police, and possibly the Elkin Police Department and N.C. Highway Patrol.

Everyone will gather in the gardening section of Walmart on the morning of Dec. 21 for an orientation session in which members of the law enforcement agencies will be matched up with the youths.

“Sometimes we get two officers per kid,” said Hiatt, mentioning that family members of the volunteers sometimes take part.

They then will engage in a leisurely shopping experience and later will have lunch together courtesy of Subway and Walmart.

Hiatt says store officials are extremely supportive of the event, including supplying drinks and chips, designating three or four employees to assist with the meal and providing a special checkout lane for the purchases.

Community support a key

Similar to how Santa Claus relies on his elves and reindeer, the cops-kids shopping excursion depends totally on donations from individuals, businesses and organizations to make it a reality.

Contributions for the Cops and Kids Christmas campaign can be mailed to Surry County Fraternal Order of Police, P.O. Box 811, Dobson, NC, 27017. Hiatt also can be contacted at 336-429-8480 to arrange sponsorships for the effort or for more information. (Since the youths involved are pre-screened, that number should not be used to request assistance.)

The shopping event coordinator said the community has always stepped up to the plate to ensure a brighter Christmas for the young people involved.

A side benefit is getting the kids and officers together in an environment where they can build a rapport that might prove beneficial in the future concerning law enforcement and community relations.

And judging by the smiles on the faces of officers at past shopping events, they have just as much fun as the youths during the time they are together.

“The officers get a whole lot out of it,” Hiatt agreed.

“I think when they see how much joy it brings to the kids, it really warms their hearts as well — they see how much it means to them.”

Deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office assist youths with their selections during a previous Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Cop-shop-this.jpg Deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office assist youths with their selections during a previous Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event.

Public urged to support

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.