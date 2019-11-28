Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Dwayne Avis Moore, 59, of Greentown Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Sept. 22 charging him with assault and battery, dated June 19.

• John Christopher Yarbrough, 33, of Simpson Mill Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 24 for failure to appear in court the day before on three felony charges that were not named. He was given a $60,000 secured bond.

On Dec. 9 he faces felony charges of breaking and entering, breaking and entering a vehicle, larceny and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense. He also is charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property.

• Brian Seth McBride, 21, of Mills Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 24 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Sept. 18. He was given a $2,000 secured bond.

• Robby Sue Jones, 52, of Highland Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 24 for a show-cause order, dated April 1. She was given a $402.50 cash bond.

She has a Dec. 20 court date to face charges of driving while license revoked, no car insurance, and having an altered or fictitious title/registration/plate.

• Linda Jean Speas, 50, of Little Mountain Church Road, Ararat, was served an order for arrest Sept. 24 for failure to appear in court Aug. 29. She was given a $500 secured bond.

• Aaron James Epperson, 24, of Radar Road, Ararat, was served warrants Sept. 25 charging him with communicating threats, assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon, all dated Sept. 19. The report lists no bond.

• William Michael Hazelwood, 23, of the same address on Radar Road, was served an order for arrest the same day for failure to appear in court Sept. 19 on a felony charge. He was given a $500 secured bond.

• Ronald Matthews Speaks, 50, of Brooklyn Avenue, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Sept. 25 charging him with felony becoming a habitual felon, dated July 15. No information is given on any bond.

On Jan. 13 he faces charges of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony habitual felon, and two counts of criminal contempt.

In 1993 Speaks became a felon for a conviction on taking indecent liberties with a child. He spent 15 months in prison.

In 2011 he was convicted of felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

• William Curtis Arrington, 29, of Stone Drive, Pilot Mountain, was served warrants Sept. 26 charging him with three drug-related counts, dated Sept. 20. He is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug; felony maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $2,000 secured bond. He next will be in court on these charges Jan. 29.

• Tiffany Monique Stanley, 37, of Klondike Road, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Sept. 26 for failure to appear in court July 17. She was given a $24,000 secured bond.

She was convicted of possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given probation, a suspended sentence and community service.

On Jan. 7 she has a court date in Guilford County for a charge of driving while license revoked.

• Travis Lee Shumate, 34, of Fisher Peak Trail, Lowgap, was served a criminal summons Sept. 25 charging him with driving while license revoked, dated April 8.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Sheriff-Badge-RGB-6.jpg

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.