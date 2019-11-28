Actress to have book signing at Pages

The cover of Catherine R. Sewell’s book “Walking Among the Stars: A Memoir and Manual of My Career Experience.” Sewell will be signing copies of her book at Pages Bookstore in Mount Airy on Dec. 7. Submitted photo

Catherine R. Sewell, local actress and author, will have a book signing for her recently published book “Walking Among the Stars: A Memoir and Manual of My Career Experience,” at Pages Books and Coffee at 192 N Main St. in Mount Airy, on Dec. 7, 2019, from noon till 2 p.m.

Sewell shares 20 year of career experience as an actress to help others become more knowledgeable about how the entertainment business operates. She includes tips and suggestions to those who are interested in entering the profession.

“It is a motivational journey that encourages you to find what you love and then take the risks to do it,” she said. Sewell includes many of her favorite quotations that have encouraged her endeavors. Her books are also available for purchase on Amazon as a paperback and digitally on Kindle Publishing.

Sewell has enjoyed an eclectic career spanning various entertainment mediums in film, television, commercials, and voice-over work. Along with her co-producer, she won the North Carolina Society of Historians’ Paul Green Multi-Media Award for the documentary “The House in the Horseshoe.” She received her Screen Actors Guild eligibility in 2004 for her role as Mrs. Newman (the “nosey neighbor”) in a national Travelocity Commercial Campaign.

Her life experiences as a mother, grandmother, teacher, psychologist, and college professor help her deliver what she calls “real people” performances.

Apart from acting, Sewell shares her passions for the arts by singing jazz and painting. In her pastime she enjoys reading nonfiction, writing her memoirs, and spending time gardening. She has two upcoming television crime shows to be aired in December 2019: “Famously Afraid” which airs on the Travel Channel and “Homicide for the Holidays” which airs on the Oxygen Network.

Next month she will be in the state of Alabama to film “The Coward,” which is an anti-bullying film.