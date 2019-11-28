Zuzu Acrobats awe Flat Rock students, faculty

From top are Anabriela Cruz-Flores, Phillip Riekehof, and Israel Hylton getting in on the acrobatics.

From top are Anabriela Cruz-Flores, Phillip Riekehof, and Israel Hylton getting in on the acrobatics. - Zuzu Acrobats performing with Trevor Sapp and Elena Sierra. - Daniel Leos conquers the chair. - William Ngala on the high chairs. - -

Flat Rock Elementary students, staff, and families recently had the chance to experience an unexpected treat at school.

The Zuzu African Acrobats from Mombasa, Kenya, visited and brought with them fun, excitement, and energy surrounding leadership, teamwork, and cultural awareness. The Zuzu African Acrobats performed daring acrobatic skills and got students and staff in on the action.

“Global awareness is part of the curriculum,” said Principal Blair Lambert, who was able to secure the acrobatic team’s appearance. “Recently, our fourth- and fifth-grade Parent Teacher Organization program was based on African culture. This started conversations that include the Republic of Chad, where I lived.”

Students seemed to enjoy the performance by repeatedly telling the performers they wanted more when asked if they had enough. “This was a great opportunity for students to learn about diversity, the arts, physical strength, agility, flexibility, and cultural awareness.”

During the performance, several students, teachers, and a family member, Nevada Love, were involved. At the conclusion of the acrobatics, students had an opportunity to ask questions of the acrobats. The Zuzu acrobats even taught students to say hello and goodbye in Swahili. Fifth-grader, Eli Hicks summed up the experience best when he remarked, “I’m amazed!”