Holiday House Tour set for Dec. 7-8

Tom Joyce | The News The William Alfred Moore House at 301 Moore Ave., built around 1860, is typically the beginning point for most self-guided tours during the annual Christmas Holiday House Tour presented by the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation. -

Dec. 7 generally is associated with Pearl Harbor, but has a good connotation locally this year with the annual Christmas Holiday House Tour scheduled that weekend — which also will be historical in nature.

The tour, being held for the 33rd year, is always conducted during the first weekend in December, which falls on Dec. 7-8 for its 2019 version.

Presented by the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation, it is a showcase of local homes, with 11 sites to be featured on the upcoming tour, including a legal office based in one of the city’s most-well-known residential fixtures that is in its centennial year.

While the Christmas Holiday House Tour is a fundraising event for that organization, it also offers the opportunity to highlight noteworthy local structures that Saturday and Sunday.

Each home is unique in architecture, history and décor, explained Peggy Rees, the vice president of the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation. “We’ve got two that are over 100 years old.”

The tour times are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. One of the sites, the Sargent House that is now the office for the Faw, Folger and Johnson legal firm, will be open on Dec. 8 only.

Organizers with the Restoration Foundation point out that the tour is to operate on a self-guided basis by just showing up at the homes during the times scheduled, which can be viewed in any order. Visitors are urged to wear comfortable shoes, with high heels discouraged.

Advance tickets cost $15 and can be obtained from the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce office at 200 N. Main St. during normal business hours. Tickets will cost $20 on the tour days and are to be available at the sites. The tickets are good for both days and should be presented at each stop along the way.

Tour stops

Rees, the Restoration Foundation vice president, supplied these capsules for the places featured, with profiles on the individual sites to be published in the coming days:

• The William Alfred Moore House, located at 301 Moore Ave., was built around 1860 near historic downtown Mount Airy and is typically the beginning point for most self-guided tours during the annual event. The home is decorated by three local garden clubs (Garden Gate, Modern Gardeners and Mountain View) and local artist Kathy Pruett. Live greenery; lots of garland, bows and fruit; along with imagination and talent, turn this home into a true showcase, tour organizers say. Hot apple cider and ginger cookies will be served.

• The Gertrude Smith House, at 708 N. Main St. adjacent to the downtown area, also is on the tour each year, but with new decorations and updates. The staff there, while staying true to the wishes of benefactor Gertrude Smith, always finds ways to surprise and delight guests with their decorations, according to organizers.

• The home of Nina and Alex Whitley, located at Renfro Lofts, 165 Virginia St., Suite 308, is one block from North Main Street. This condominium is in the renovated former Renfro manufacturing facility.

• Donna and Jim York’s home in the Spencer Loft Condominiums, at 236 Willow St., is in a historic and recently renovated building that was part of the Spencer’s textile mill complex. This two-story condominium, with industrial windows and floors, and many unique architectural features, is within walking distance of downtown Mount Airy and is next door to the Renfro Lofts neighborhood.

• The home of Jamie and Jurdon Edwards at 605 Country Club Road recently was renovated and updated, and is to feature much whimsical décor along with an “outdoor treasure sure to be the envy of everyone on the tour,” organizers promise.

• Mary Planer’s home at 708 Greenhill Road is said to be thoughtfully decorated using family treasures – some Planer personally has refinished or re-upholstered, both new and old. Her recent porch renovation is expected to be an inspiration to many on the tour.

• The home of Alan Watson, 294 Montclaire Drive, offers architectural interest as well as natural beauty with wonderful views in a pristine neighborhood, according to tour organizers, who say Watson has thoughtfully decorated it with warmth and new traditions.

• Lana and Bradley Boyd’s home at 220 Brentwood Drive is a treasure where everyone can admire the talents of Lana and her family – from renovating to decorating — say Restoration Foundation officials, who point out that “Christmas is just fun” at this location.

• The original McKinney Cabin, relocated to 192 Bracky’s Cabin Lane, is billed as a true treasure, a simple, but well-built structure from circa 1840-50, now owned by Bracky Rogers. “We appreciate that Bracky saved this cabin and is kind enough to open the cabin for our annual Christmas Holiday House Tour,” a foundation official mentioned.

• The 1799 Edwards-Franklin House at 4132 Haystack Road will be decorated using live items, while providing a historical perspective of Christmas.

• The Sargent House, now the legal office, is also in the historic downtown section at 619 N. Main St., only a short drive from the Moore House. This granite home built in 1919 is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year as a stop on the tour, and while organizers point out that it will be open only on Dec. 8, it “is not to be missed – this home is well worth the trip.”

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

