18 arrested in multiple cases

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has made 18 arrests this month related to drug cases, according to a statement released Wednesday by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.

The sheriff said the arrests came as a result of work by both the sheriff’s office and the Mount Airy Police Department narcotics divisions working jointly.

“During these arrests, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other opiates were seized,” the sheriff said. “Detectives also located firearms and stolen property during the search warrants.”

In some cases the arrests came as part of an operation executing search warrants. Other arrests came during traffic stops.

Among those operations which led to arrests were:

• On Nov. 20, the two law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 175 Rosewood Drive, Mount Airy. This search warrant led to a traffic stop by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit (SCU), which led to the arrests of Kendra Beth Murray and Misty Dawn Oakley.

Murray, 34, of 175 Rosewood Drive, Mount Airy, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed under a $2,500 secured bond and given a Dec. 11 court date.

Oakley, 34, of the same address, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed under a $10,000 bond with a Dec. 11 court date.

• On Nov. 21 a traffic stop at 307 Gravely St., Mount Airy, resulted in the arrest of Gregory Wayne Childress, 34, of 444 Old Toast Road, Mount Airy. He was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for the use or sale of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under a $20,000 secured bond with a Dec. 11 court date.

• On the same day a traffic stop at 2149 Rockford St., Mount Airy, led to the arrest of Luis Oscar Westerband, 22, of Ararat, Virginia. He is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, a stop sign violation, and he was served with three orders for arrest. Westerband was placed under an $8,500 secured bond with a Dec. 17 court date.

• On Nov. 22 the agencies executed a search warrant at 1219 Brooklen Avenue, Mount Airy. That led to arrests of several people.

William Richard Stone, 57, of 1631 Pell Road, Westfield, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for the use or sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond with a Jan. 22 court date.

Christopher Evan Crouse, 30 of 106 Frosty Trail, Mount Airy, was charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for the use or sale of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was placed under a $150,000 secured bond, with a Jan. 22 court date.

Kristy Lane Gates, 38, of 830 Willow St., Mount Airy, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), simple possession of a Schedule II substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her boned was set at $10,000 secured, with a Jan. 22 court date.

Ronald Shane Watson, 49, of 1219 Brooklen Ave., Mount Airy, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for the use or sale of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $10,000 secured with a Jan. 22 court date.

• On Nov. 19, the two agencies conducted a traffic stop at 161 Glen Echo Trail, Mount Airy, which led to three arrests.

Michael Anthony Bowers, 29, 1614 S. Main St., Mount Airy, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth), possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond with a Dec. 11 court date.

Candida Michelle Bowers, 29, 1614 South Main Street, Mount Airy, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth), possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer. She was placed under a $20,000 secured bond, with a Dec. 11 court date.

Eric Wayne Potts, 29, no address listed, was charged with maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for the use or sale of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance inside jail premises, and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. He was placed under a $20,000 secured bond, with a Dec. 11 court date.

• On Nov. 15, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a surveillance operation in the area of Highway 601 and Perry Taylor Road. This surveillance operation led to the arrest of Matthew Ryan Erickson, 28, of 139 Vance Street, Dobson. He was served with a child support warrant, order for arrest on a charge of breaking and entering, order for arrest for a Schedule I controlled substance, and an order for arrest on a child abuse charge. He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond and a $5,286 cash bond, with a Dec. 9 court date.

• On Nov. 20, the SCU conducted a traffic stop at Old U.S. 601 at the intersection of Mason Road, Mount Airy, which led to the arrest of Megan Elizabeth Berrier, 25, of 230 Valentine Leonard Road, Cana, Virginia. She was served with order for arrest out of Guilford County on charges of possession of heroin, and an order for arrest in Surry County on a charge of possession of meth. She was placed under a $27,500 secured bond. No court date was given.

• On Nov. 13, the SCU conducted a traffic stop at Pipers Gap Road at the intersection of Cedar Ridge Road, Mount Airy, which led to the arrest of Amanda Taylor Clubb, 45, of 139 Eades Road, Mount Airy. She was served with a warrant charging her with felony larceny. Clubb was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond with a Jan. 14 court date.

• On Nov. 19, the SCU conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 601 and Interstate 74 which led to the arrest of Ryan Gray Hardy, 29, of 2978 Old Hwy 601, Mount Airy. He was served with a child support warrant and placed under a $4,566 cash bond with a Jan. 22 court date.

• On Nov. 19, the SCU conducted a traffic stop at 2227 Rockford St., Mount Airy, which led to the arrest of Justin Lee George, 28, of 272 Round Peak Church Rd., and Amanda Leigh Stager, 31, of 142 N. Franklin Road.

George was served with warrants charging him with breaking and/or entering, two counts of safecracking, injury to real property, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of larceny of a firearm, conspiracy to break and enter a building, felony larceny, and possession of burglary tools. He bond was set at $100,000 with a Jan. 14 court date.

Stager, 31, was served with warrants charging her with breaking and/or entering, two counts of safecracking, injury to real property, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of larceny of a firearm, conspiracy for breaking and entering a building, felony larceny, possession of burglary tools, and an order for arrest from Forsyth County on a misdemeanor larceny charge. Her bond was set at $105,000 with a Jan. 14 court date.

• On Nov. 13, the SCU conducted a traffic stop at 1901 S. Main St., Mount Airy, which led to the arrest of Garret Tyler Knot, 21, of 272 Fisher Peak Road, Lowgap. He was served with a warrant for arrest on a charge of assault on a female. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond, with a Jan. 21 court date.

Traffic stops, search warrants lead to charges

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynew.com

Reach John at 415-4701.

Reach John at 415-4701.