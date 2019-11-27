Community members help with Ruritan angels

Six-year-old Atticus Hawks helps his family select an angel from the Shoals Angel Tree.

The Shoals Ruritan Club welcomed members of the surrounding community to the Shoals Ruritan Building Sunday evening for the 17th annual Shoals Angel Tree.

According to Shoals Community Angel Tree Chairman Dale Jessup, 101 angels were taken from the tree during the evening. Each angel comes from a confidential list of youths with need compiled from Shoals and surrounding communities.

“We had a great turnout from the community,” Jessup noted, “including our churches and church groups.”

Angel sponsors will return wrapped gifts to the Ruritan building at a later date to be picked up by recipient families.

“The Shoals Ruritan Club and the Angel Tree Committee are thankful for the wonderful support of the community to help make Christmas special for these children,” Jessup said.

