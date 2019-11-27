County recognizes Card sports teams

November 27, 2019 mtairynews News, Top Stories 0
By Jeff Linville - jlinville@mtairynews.com
DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Commissioners spent the first part of its more recent meeting recognizing two sports teams for their accomplishments this fall.

East Surry coaches Chad Freeman and Caleb Gilley brought the girls’ golf team and volleyball teams before the county board.

After a four-year reign by Mount Airy, East Surry’s girls golf team took back the conference crown by winning the Northwest Championship on Oct. 15.

The Lady Cardinals went into the final match with an 11-stroke lead over the next-closest team; rather than let anyone gain ground, the Cards pulled away with dominant 13-shot performance over Bishop McGuinness at their home course at Pilot Knob Park to take the title by 24 strokes.

These three players finished in the top eight for the season and earned all-conference status:

Fifth place, Eliza Hart (East Surry) cumulative total of 235 shots

Sixth place, Grace Kiser (East Surry) 236 shots

Seventh place, Elizabeth Carson (East Surry) 243 shots.

Hart was just one shot behind Rachel Fenner (South Stokes) for fourth place.

Hart, Kiser and Carson also finished in the top 10 for the conference championship meet, along with teammate Brooke Hege.

The next week in Lexington, the Lady Cards would compete with the best 1A and 2A teams in the West Regional, with a shot to advance to the state championship.

With the team’s three best scores added together, the Cards finished with the lowest team round of any 1A school; however, there were enough 2A schools that finished higher that East Surry at sixth didn’t make the cut to advance to state. Hart, Kiser and Carson all missed the individual cut-off mark by just one shot.

Earlier this month Kiser signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball for Elon University after hitting a remarkable .507 in the spring as a junior.

———

The volleyball team was recognized next.

The group of seniors is the only East Surry cohort of classmates to go all four years winning the regular-season conference title. These seniors are Anna Kate Badgett, Allie Bruner, Gracie Bullington, Leah Hayes, Maggie Holt, Ally McCraw and Morgan Smith.

The volleyball team also continued an incredible run of seven-straight conference tournament titles. East Surry is the only team to win the tourney since the Northwest 1A/2A Conference was split into the 1A part and the newly formed Western Piedmont 2A Conference back in 2013.

This year’s squad not only won the conference title and the tournament title, but won the West Regional match over Mountain Island Charter to advanced all the way to the state championship match.

Even with the loss to Falls Lake Academy, the Cardinals finished 28-4 and dominated the postseason awards.

Caleb Gilley won yet another coach of the year award.

Allie Bruner won conference player of the year, while Emma Brown was named tournament most outstanding player.

Morgan Smith and Leah Hayes joined Brown on the all-tournament team.

Then Allie Bruner led the all-conference team, joined by Smith, Maggie Holt and Kylie Bruner. Samarin Kipple and Ally McCraw made honorable mention.

Emma Hutchens accepts a certificate of appreciation from county Chairman Van Tucker in front of her East Surry golf teammates, from left, Claire Hardy, Mariah Robertson, Brooke Hege, Grace Kiser and Marlie Easter (not visible).
County Chairman Van Tucker, far right, congratulates the East Surry golf team. From left are Elizabeth Carson, Eliza Hart, Emma Hutchens, Claire Hardy, Mariah Robertson, Brooke Hege and Grace Kiser.
Surry County Chairman Van Tucker, right, tells the audience how East Surry’s volleyball team won its seventh-straight conference tournament title this fall.
Morgan Smith shakes hands with Commissioner Eddie Harris as he congratulates her for making the Northwest Conference All-Tournament Team this season.
Chairman Van Tucker presents a certificate of recognition to Kate Parks as Northwest Conference Coach of the Year Caleb Gilley applauds in the back.
Kylie Bruner steps forward as Commissioner Bill Goins tells the crowd how she earned all-conference status for the 2019 season.
