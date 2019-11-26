Patrol targeting dangerous drivers

This will be a common sight along interstates and other roadways in Surry County, with additional manpower on duty to help ensure safe travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Driving can be as big a part of Thanksgiving celebrations as turkey and dressing, thereby increasing the potential for accidents and deaths — which the N.C. Highway Patrol’s local division will be working hard to offset.

This will include extra manpower being assigned to area roadways, along with traffic checkpoints, through the end of the holiday travel period on Sunday, according to 1st Sgt. Mitch Haunn.

“At the end of the day, we’d just like for everyone to enjoy the festivities and make it home safely,” Haunn said Monday in outlining the Highway Patrol’s local preparations, “not endangering themselves or anyone else.”

He estimates that about 20 troopers will be on duty throughout the Thanksgiving travel period in the local Highway Patrol district that covers Surry and Stokes counties, including peak times Wednesday and Sunday, to ensure a visible law enforcement presence.

“So we’ve adjusted everybody’s schedules to make sure we’ve got enough people working,” said the first sergeant, who added that the agency will be partnering with others including the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

They will be focusing on “the usual suspects” as far as traffic safety.

“Our message is use your seat belts and watch your speed,” Haunn said. “And, of course, we’re going to be looking for DWIs.”

Everyone in a vehicle should always be wearing seat belts, which the Highway Patrol says should be put on before starting a trip, no matter the time of day or one’s seating position.

In directing motorists to never drive while impaired, officials advise using one of the many safe alternatives to getting behind the wheel after consuming and planning ahead to ensure a safe end to the evening.

Cell phone, speeding hazards

Another priority for the Highway Patrol is distracted driving, with motorists urged to place cell phones in the Do Not Disturb mode and keep both hands on the wheel at all times.

A spike in traffic deaths during the holiday season in recent years has been linked to cell phone apps, despite numerous public-information campaigns and laws outlawing use of smart phones while driving.

Traffic safety experts say distracted driving comes in many forms, with the most common being texting while behind the wheel, but that even hands-free devices contribute to traffic accidents since the mental distraction can be the most dangerous of all.

A mental distraction associated with a cell phone task can last for as long as 27 seconds, studies have shown — time enough for a vehicle to cover the length of almost three football fields at only 25 mph.

While maintaining a safe speed is always important, speeds should be reduced during inclement weather, says the N.C. Highway Patrol, reminding that the posted limits are set for ideal driving conditions.

Before venturing out, motorists can check travel conditions throughout North Carolina at DriveNC.Gov.

Local interstates a concern

Nationwide more than 49 million people will travel by automobile across the nation during the holiday season, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

First Sgt. Haunn said the Highway Patrol will have additional troopers assigned to the two high-volume roadways in Surry County, interstates 77 and 74, over the next four days for Thanksgiving.

A particular concern is the portion of Interstate 74 around Mount Airy. “We’ve had a lot of crashes there, so we’re going to be hitting that area,” Haunn said.

Drivers can also expect to see license checkpoints set up throughout the two counties during the Thanksgiving holiday period, which can turn up any number of violations as traffic is halted for them.

“We just want everybody to enjoy the holiday and be safe,” Haunn stressed.

Motorists can assist the N.C. Highway Patrol in that mission by contacting *HP (47) if they observe dangerous driving.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

