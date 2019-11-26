Shoals Grow Strong team runs 5K

The Shoals Elementary Grow Strong team along with their coaches, Meghan Collins, Juliana West, and Renee Bowman and Summer Kreeger. Submitted photo

Submitted photo The Shoals Elementary Grow Strong team along with their coaches, Meghan Collins, Juliana West, and Renee Bowman and Summer Kreeger. -

The Shoals Elementary Grow Strong team, with 31 members and led by physical education teacher Juliana West, second-grade teacher Meghan Collins and third-grade teacher Summer Kreeger, recently competed in their first 5K.

The team members began their training with the Couch to 5K app. Students could download the app on their parent’s phones and train at home as well as at school. They practice together once a week after school with the coaches.

The team’s top male to finisher was Cole Knox and the top female was Madison Hunsucker.