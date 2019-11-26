City Christmas parade is Saturday

This elaborate float adds to the holiday pageantry of the 2018 Mount Airy Christmas Parade, with more of the same expected this year. Tom Joyce | The News

The Mount Airy Christmas Parade scheduled this coming Saturday will offer the usual colorful floats and other attractions as in years past, but also something new: a different starting time.

For the first year that anyone can recall, the annual procession through downtown streets will be an evening rather than a morning event. Instead of its usual starting time on the a.m. side of the dial, the 2019 parade is slated to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, kicking off the Christmas season locally.

“We just wanted to try something new,” said Jennie Lowry of the Downtown Business Association that spearheads the event.

In addition, Lowry said Monday that the late-afternoon start time fits in with the theme for this year’s parade, “Mayberry Polar Express.” The “Polar Express” movie starring Tom Hanks, which has become a holiday favorite, takes place on the night of Christmas Eve.

The parade will feature floats sponsored by businesses, clubs, churches and other organizations, including one manned by some guy from the North Pole; bands from Mount Airy and North Surry high schools; costumed characters; public safety vehicles; local dignitaries; unusual vehicles; and other entries.

“I would say close to 100,” the Downtown Business Association (DBA) official said of the expected lineup. It will depart from Veterans Memorial Park at 5 p.m. and make its way to the central business district, where crowds of onlookers are expected along North Main Street.

With sunset coming at 5:07 p.m., the city will be starting to darken by the time the procession reaches downtown Main Street.

Michella Huff has been tapped as the grand marshal for this year’s Christmas parade. Huff is the former grounds maintenance supervisor for the city of Mount Airy who recently took a new job as director of the Surry County Board of Elections.

“The Downtown Business Association just wanted to honor her for her service,” Lowry said of Huff, who enhanced the appearance of Mount Airy over the years with numerous beautification efforts. These included the placement of hanging baskets downtown, flower gardens at mini-parks and other locations, seasonal arrangements and streetscape displays.

Other activities

Saturday’s Christmas parade won’t be the only attraction downtown then.

The Mount Airy Ukulele Invasion is scheduled to play Christmas music Saturday afternoon before the parade at the gazebo on the corner of North Main and West Oak streets.

Caroling groups from Millennium Charter Academy also will be strolling through the downtown area during the afternoon and are to perform before the parade at Lowry Park at the corner of North Main and West Pine streets.

In addition, Duck Donuts, Bessie the Photo Booth and Brady’s Coffee Truck will be set up downtown all day, leading up to the parade.

Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to those businesses, also is to be observed on Saturday, coinciding with “numerous” in-store events, according to the Downtown Business Association.

Activities that day will ring in a season-long observance dubbed the “Mayberry Hometown Christmas.”

“The snowflakes are lit on the light poles, and many downtown shops are already decorated for Christmas,” says a statement from the DBA. Many businesses will be open late during the season, including on the three Thursdays before Christmas in a coordinated effort.

On Dec. 7, a downtown “open house” is scheduled, when winners of a window-decoration display contest will be announced.

“Even if there is not a special event planned, we encourage everyone to stroll down our streets and look at the beautifully decorated Christmas windows,” the statement from the DBA adds.

