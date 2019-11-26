Community Thanksgiving meal on menu

Patricia Stevens, left, and Daris Wilkins, the chief organizer for the annual Thanksgiving feast in Mount Airy, work in the kitchen at First Baptist Church during a past event.

For the past 22 years, a free Thanksgiving meal has been provided for folks in Mount Airy and surrounding areas — and this holiday will be no different.

The 23rd-annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner is scheduled Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church at 714 N. Main St.

Organizers invite everyone to “come and enjoy a delicious dinner in a friendly place.”

This might include persons unable to prepare a holiday meal for themselves, those who are alone during Thanksgiving or away from home and others just seeking the special fellowship served up during such a gathering.

All this is possible thanks to the sponsorship of a group known as Friends of a Brighter Community (FOBC), formed by individuals and church members in the greater Mount Airy area who represent various denominations, races and genders.

The Thanksgiving meal was long coordinated by Melva Houston, an acclaimed singer in Mount Airy, but in recent years has been headed by Daris Wilkins.

“Everybody calls me the Turkey Lady,” Wilkins said Monday in discussing the event she has been involved with since its inception.

“We usually have about 400 meals (prepared) and last year I think we did over 400,” she added.

Five of the original members of Friends of a Brighter Community remain, so the group depends on a small army of volunteers to prepare and serve the holiday meal.

“I’ve been having more volunteers in the last few years — usually I have about a hundred,” Wilkins said.

She acknowledges that the event would not be possible without the help of those individuals and generous contributions of food and money from businesses and individuals.

“I start in September asking for donations,” the coordinator mentioned.

This is culminating with everything one would expect in a traditional Thanksgiving feast utilizing the kitchen facilities at First Baptist Church, including turkeys (more than 30 altogether), dressing, cranberry sauce, vegetables, beverages, a wide range of desserts and other items.

While the Thanksgiving meal is free, donations will be accepted either on Thursday or by calling 336-756-6778.

The holiday event also will include a food drive and music by Christopher’s STAR Project, a group of youths who present community concerts.

It is coordinated by Mitchel Fonville, also known as “Fonzie,” who organized the group named after his brother, Christopher Fonville, who died in 2017 and loved to sing.

“We’re just looking forward to seeing everyone Thursday,” Wilkins said.

Parking is available at the rear of the church, accessible from Arch Street.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

