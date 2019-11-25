Auditions for ‘Almost, Maine’ are Monday, Tuesday

Madeline Chitty

Auditions for the Surry Arts Council production of “Almost, Maine” will be held Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 25 and 26, from 6 – 8 p.m. each day, in the Surry Arts Council’s Photo Gallery, which is next to the office.

Those auditioning do not need to have anything prepared, but will be asked to read scenes or monologues provided. There are several roles for men and women, ages 16 and older.

Madeline Chitty will be directing. Chitty last directed the Surry Arts Council’s production of “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR.” for which she was honored with the 2019 OPIE Award for Best Director.

“I’m so excited to direct this show,” said Chitty. “It’s set up as a series of vignettes with these great characters. And it’s all about love.”

“Almost, Maine” is a place so far north that it’s almost not in the United States. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky, the residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

“It’s perfect for Valentine’s Day,” Chitty said. The performance times for “Almost, Maine” also fit the Valentine’s Day weekend. Performances are Friday, Feb. 14, and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m., which gives people time to have dinner before the show. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998 or at the Surry Arts Council office during business hours.

For additional information on auditions, contact Madeline Chitty at 336-786-7998 or madi@surryarts.org.