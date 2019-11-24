Surry County Most Wanted

Hull

Hull - Arrowood - Hollinger - McMillian - -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Nicolas Cody Hull, 29, a white male who is wanted on post-release warrants and is on supervision for felony habitual breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and five counts of injury to real property.

• Jamie Harrison Arrowood, 34, a white male wanted on post-release warrants who is on supervision for felony larceny and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

• Calvin Wayne Bond, 37, black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine and felony possession of meth.

• Michael Adam Nelson, 23, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Ivy Rayne Hollinger, 26, a white female, wanted on a charge of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Peggy Lynn McMillian, 45, a white female, wanted on a charge of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and who has an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear on a charge of being a fugitive from another state.

• Jacquez Malecke Green, 21, black male wanted on charges of felony possession of firearm by a felon and felony possession of a stolen firearm.

• Troy Lee Hodges, 59, white male, wanted on charges of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor injury to personal property and second-degree trespass.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

Hull https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hull.jpeg Hull Arrowood https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Arrowood.jpeg Arrowood Hollinger https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IVY-RAYNE-HOLLINGER.jpg Hollinger McMillian https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_PEGGY-LYNN-MCMILLIAN.jpg McMillian