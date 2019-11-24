City students do well in HOSA competition

The Mount Airy HOSA officers are Treasurer Darius Walker, Secretary Shaini Lai, President Ashton Rierson, Vice President Tripp Gilley, and Historian Ella Harmon.

Mount Airy High School is accustomed to big crowds and enthusiastic fans — and the recent regional HOSA competition didn’t disappoint. With an auditorium that seats 716, there was standing room only as the day kicked off with its opening ceremony led by students.

The NC HOSA Piedmont Triad Regional Officer Team, consisting of five positions, had four Mount Airy High School students at the helm: President Ashton Rierson, Vice President Tripp Gilley, Treasurer Darius Walker, and Historian Ella Harmon, along with Secretary Shaini Lai of Southwest Guilford High School.

These officers and other student leaders started and ended the day with ceremonies and ensured that behind-the-scene measures were in place for a successful day.

President Rierson introduced his officer team which elicited cheers from the crowd who was anxious to begin the day’s competitions. He then welcomed participants, judges, parents, as well as district and hospital staff and leaders. Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison joined him on the stage along with Career and Technical Education Director Larry Davis, Mount Airy Middle School HOSA advisor and NC HOSA Board of Directors Representative Jennifer Epperson, and Northern Regional Hospital’s President and CEO Chris A. Lumsden.

President Rierson presented Lumsden with a plaque from HOSA recognizing Northern’s contributions to the success of the 2019 PTR Leadership Conference.

Lumsden spoke to the packed house and advised students to seize every opportunity to learn and to help people. He noted that being able to communicate well and get along with others was as important as a person’s intelligence level.

Northern’s presence allowed student competitors to meet professionals from the medical field and engage with them in a learning environment. The school’s gym was packed with hospital employees, tables, equipment, and interactive experiences that gave students a peek into various jobs.

Eighteen stations were set up and organized in a format that facilitated discussion and discovery by both groups. Hospital employees were able to question students on their plans, what they knew about different departments, and share insider knowledge that made students think deeper about the opportunities awaiting them.

“We are greatly appreciative of the HOSA advisors and coordinators, and the over 30 Northern Regional Hospital leaders who staffed the expo and provided nearly 600 students with firsthand, real-time experience to a multitude of health care professions,” Lumsden said. “The conference was a wonderful success to which Northern was honored to sponsor. The conference presented an outstanding opportunity for future health care leaders from across the region to learn, compete, and have fun. We look forward to continuing to work with HOSA for years to come.”

Working among the health fair booths was Northern’s Director of Marketing Ashly Lancaster. “Our team had an amazing day sharing their knowledge, demonstrations, and passions with students from the region,” she said. “They were impressed with the interest and engagement of all of the HOSA students. They were highly complementary of the professionalism and politeness showcased by them.”

Mount Airy High School HOSA Advisor, and Immediate Past Chairman of the NC HOSA Board of Directors, Lynn Snow noted that when she came on board in 2004, HOSA had only two Mount Airy High School members. It has since grown to boast an average of 60-80 members per year.

The HOSA alumni list of Mount Airy students who have joined the healthcare profession continues to grow. There are two in medical school, a nurse anesthetist, two nurse practitioners, an athletic trainer, a physical therapist, a speech therapist, and numerous CNAs in addition to registered nurses.

The HOSA competition and expo concluded with an awards ceremony.

Mount Airy Middle School’s HOSA Chapter had several students finish among the top 5, qualifying them to move on to State Competition in April 2020. They were:

– Abby Epperson, 1st place Health Career Preparation

– Jadee Gilley, 1st place Nutrition

– Katelyn York, 1st place Life-Threatening Situations

– Carrie Marion, 1st place Math for Health Careers

– Charlotte Anderson. 1st place Medical Terminology

– Jamie Hearl and Danielle Diefendorf, 1st place Health Career Display

– Joana Villanueva, Extemporaneous Health Poster

– Ellie King, 2nd place Life-Threatening Situations

– Freddy Hernandez, 2nd place Math for Health Careers

– Neveah Harris, 2nd place Medical Terminology

– Isabella Willard, 2nd place Extemporaneous Health Poster

– Bill Rierson,3rd place Medical Terminology

– Haley Hudson and Lacey Taylor, 3rd place Health Career Display

– Bradyn Durham, Extemporaneous Health Poster

– Audrey Brown and Emma Rudisill, Health Career Display 4th place Health Career Display

– Chris Hernandez, 4th place Foundations of Medical Terminology

– Noah Moore and Addison Hall, 5th place Health Career Display

– Veronica Salazar, 5th place Foundations of Medical Terminology

Mount Airy High School’s HOSA Chapter also placed number of students in the Top 5.

– Oshyn Bryant – first place Sports Medicine

– Chloe Cave – first place Nursing Assistant

– Tripp Gilley – first place Nutrition

– HOSA Bowl Team 1, first place, made up of Maggie Glenn, Katie McDuffie, and Ashton Rierson

– Audrey Marion, first place Extemporaneous Writing

– Nouria Edwards, second place Extemporaneous Writing

– Abigail “Ivy” Lawson, second place Medical Spelling

– Ella Harmon, second place Pharmacology

– Kathlyn Mauck, second place Human Growth and Development

– Darius Walker – third place Job Seeking Skills

– Meredith Marion – fifth place Nutrition

– Forensic Science Team – seventh place, Gabriella Guerrero and Kylie James

– HOSA Bowl Team 2, seventh place Brianna Banten, Elizabeth Dorsett, Bailey Sizemore, and Redding Vaughn

– Creative Problem-Solving Team 1, seventh place – Mackenzie Hudson, Amelia Radford, and Mackenzie Welch

– Ellie Martin, eighth place, Nutrition

– Charlotte Hauser, Medical Math

– Anna Kate Tucker, ninth place, Nutrition

additionally, several Mount Airy students were Top 10 Finalists in Round Two of performance-based on-site events. The exact place was not available. Those placing include:

– Riley Hayes – Prepared Speaking

– Health Career Display Team 2 – Hollie James and Calissa Watson

Those serving as conference pages or event assistants included Allie Bowers, Jameka Brown, Sarah Callaway, Ericka Escutia, Cheyenne Harris, Emily Hogue, Mara Medina, Natalie Poteat, Kancie Tate, Star Trivette, Anna Kate Tucker, and Reece Watson.

Piedmont Triad Regional HOSA President Ashton Rierson speaks to the packed house and prepares to introduce Northern Regional Hospital President and CEO Chris Lumsden. Mount Airy Middle School HOSA Club members Ellie King and Audrey Brown pose with Mount Airy High School HOSA Club members Ellie Martin and Kathlyn Mauck after making rounds through the 18 stations at the Northern Regional Hospital Health Fair. Mount Airy Middle School HOSA Club member Joana Villanueva visits one of the 18 Northern Regional Hospital interactive booths at the health fair. Hospital employee Greg Bullins demonstrates how one would intubate a patient and allowed Villanueva the opportunity to try herself. She was excited when she correctly performed the procedure and the lungs of the dummy filled with air.