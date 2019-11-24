In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• William K. Long and Karen G. Long to Abby G. Samuels; tract Dobson. $250

• Dwayne Moir Carter and Karen Brintle Carter to John Brandon McHone; lot 72 Holly View Forest section 3 PB 7 2 Mount Airy. $600

• Charles Ernest Norman to Richard A. Gregory and Melinda S. Gregory; 0.50 acre Marsh. $8

• Rodney W. Norman and Emily Ford Norman to Marty Williams and Cindy Williams; tracts Elkin. $174

• Leora Jean Krull and Randy Carl Krull to Thomas Dunning; tract Franklin. $238