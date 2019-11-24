Greyhound owner questions dog park plans

Richard Fawcett poses with his Sicilian greyhounds. Though a professed canine lover, Fawcett is not as fond of a planned dog park in Mount Airy. -

Richard Fawcett is the owner of two Sicilian greyhounds, brothers named Amadeo and Bello which he proudly displayed one recent afternoon.

“There’s no bigger dog person than me,” Fawcett said shortly before the sleek canines known for their friendly nature began frolicking at his feet. “I am a dog lover.”

But if one assumes Fawcett supports plans for a dog park in Mount Airy — the city’s first — one would be barking up the wrong tree.

To the contrary, he has unleashed major concerns about the facility to be developed near the Emily B. Taylor Greenway in an area behind Lowes Foods — a place where man’s best friends theoretically will be untethered to socialize or exercise.

Not only does Fawcett question that location as being too small for such a facility, he fears it might become “a big outdoor bathroom” due to owners not cleaning up after their dogs and that this could become a public health threat as a breeding ground for disease and other problems.

Fawcett also believes there is a lack of parking to accommodate the dog park at the chosen location and that its potentially unkempt presence might detract from the greenway. The longtime canine enthusiast objects to how the park got approved by city government officials in the first place.

A done deal?

The facility — to be called the Rotary Pup 27030 Dog Park — is a joint project of the Mount Airy and Surry Sunrise Rotary clubs, whose members believe such a facility is sorely needed in a town that has a strict leash law.

Fawcett applauds the idea of a park, but is bothered by the greyhound-like speed with which the Rotary-sponsored park was unanimously approved by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last month.

Up to that time, little information had been released publicly about the dog park, which was endorsed by the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Commission on April 24. That group is an advisory board to the commissioners which meets on a quarterly basis, but no advance announcements are issued to the media or public about its agenda or topics to be discussed.

“To me, the first question is why not a public meeting — what efforts were made to encourage people to attend that meeting?” Fawcett said in reference to an accepted practice for the development of dog parks: engaging the public in the planning process.

“This is AKC (American Kennel Club) guidelines,” the local dog owner said in reference to a highly regarded authority on the subject.

The dog park proposal later made it to a meeting of the commissioners on Oct. 17, a heavily attended session in which Sue Brownfield of the Rotary Club of Mount Airy outlined the plans.

“I thought it was (just) a presentation,” recalled Fawcett, 70, a retired attorney who splits time between homes in Mount Airy and Florida.

As it turned out, the commissioners approved the use of city-owned property for the dog park on Oct. 17 with basically no questions asked.

“I was surprised — and then again, I was not surprised,” Fawcett said of that action. It was an apparent violation of a longstanding city council policy of delaying votes on proposals presented until a future meeting, unless some pressing need is involved, from which the council often strays.

Poop problem

Now that the dog park plans are progressing, Fawcett has some real-world concerns about one unavoidable occurrence he believes will accompany it: a poop problem.

It was mentioned during the recent council meeting when the park won approval that the nearest-such facility is Horizon Park, located in Rural Hall 32 miles away.

Fawcett suggests it could be a case study for what might happen in Mount Airy.

When he first got his two Sicilian greyhounds, Fawcett heard about Horizon Park and was eager to take them there.

“I was thrilled — hot dog! — no pun intended.”

But when Fawcett arrived, he was shocked by the looks of the place.

“I took two steps and there’s a big pile of dog poop — and I’m thinking, ‘this is not good.’”

He walked around with his dogs, and found virtually no escape. “There was dog poop everywhere,” Fawcett said.

So he got back into the car with his animals and returned home.

“My analysis was it was a big outdoor bathroom,” Fawcett said regarding what he thinks could in no way be described as a pleasant dog park experience.

While signs are to be placed at the Mount Airy park informing dog owners to clean up after their pets along with other rules, he doesn’t believe they will and says one needs to look no farther than the nearby greenway for evidence of this. It also has signs advising owners to dispose of dog poop, and facilities to aid that. Those signs generally are ignored, Fawcett said.

He is on the greenway two to three hours each day, either on his bike or walking his dogs, and in three years has seen just one person do so. Meanwhile, the retiree and his wife “religiously” clean up after their pets.

“I’ve had people who were walking to come up and thank me,” Fawcett said of what should be a common occurrence on the greenway but is viewed as a rarity.

He envisions this same problem carrying over to the new facility. “What makes us think this behavior is going to be different in the dog park?”

As is the case with similar conditions, such as roadside littering, Fawcett believes public attitudes must change, which won’t be easy. “It’s going to be a long process,” he said of something that should and could be corrected simply, yet isn’t and brings repercussions.

“There is no dog problem, it’s a people problem,” Fawcett added. “They can’t and won’t take care of their dogs.”

While this can occur at any dog park — as a Google Internet search showed, with many news accounts popping up about deplorable conditions and cleanup issues at such facilities — Fawcett says the location behind Lowes Foods could be especially problematic.

This includes possible runoff from the dog park flowing into the nearby Lovills Creek, with rainwater also tending to pond up in the area where the park is to be developed. With the supermarket and restaurants nearby, the facility, if not properly maintained, could spread disease transmitted by flies or other means.

Space concerns

In Fawcett’s opinion, the allocated space for the dog park — about one acre — also is insufficient to allow canines to run free as organizers envision, including separate fenced sections for large and small dogs. “It’s just not big enough.”

Fawcett further cited a lack of public parking space to serve park users.

A much better place for the facility would be at Tharrington Park, according to the local dog owner, located in the area of the school by the same name, which he says would offer much more space than the location chosen.

“It’s night and day,” Fawcett said of the difference in the two.

A site at Tharrington was rejected by dog park organizers as being too hard to find.

Other city-owned property also was ruled out for various reasons, including Westwood Park (too far out), near Big Lots (no shade), behind Creekside Cinemas (not enough space and no shade) and Riverside Park (nothing available).

In responding to concerns raised by Fawcett, Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis said Friday that he believes dog waste along the greenway is not as big a problem as portrayed.

“Ninety-nine percent of the people do an outstanding job,” Lewis said of pet owners.

“And we anticipate the same with the dog park.”

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

