City surplus fund dips by $1.6 million

The city of Mount Airy’s available general fund balance, also known as its “surplus,” decreased by about $1.6 million during the most recent fiscal year compared to the previous one, an annual audit has revealed.

At the end of the 2017-18 fiscal year on June 30, 2018, it had stood at $10.9 million. For the most recent budget year completed this past June the fund balance was $9.3 million — a difference of $1,593,060, according to audit results presented during a city council meeting Thursday night.

This maintained a pattern of several years of overall decline in Mount Airy’s available fund balance, which is unrestricted money the municipality can allocate for any purpose. At the end of the 2014-15 fiscal year, for example, general fund reserves, which are separate from the city’s water-sewer fund, were $12.3 million.

Last year’s dip occurred as a result of amendments to the municipal budget, the audit report states, expenditures not included when it initially was approved by the city commissioners in June 2018.

Those budget amendments totaled about $2.7 million, which increased appropriations to the original spending plan by 18.4 percent, audit documents state.

The lion’s share of that involved an expenditure of $1,874,039 to pay for Phase I infrastructure work on a project to redevelop the former Spencer’s industrial property downtown which is owned by the city government. Officials chose to allocate that sum from the general fund balance rather than borrow the money, thus saving interest costs of about $600,000.

Another Spencer’s-related expense using surplus monies was $350,000 for demolition of unwanted buildings on the sprawling site.

Some of the additional costs were offset by higher-than-expected tax revenues for the 2018-19 fiscal year. This included property tax proceeds that came in $153,215 more than original budget projections due to factors including a collection rate that was greater than anticipated.

Although the fund balance declined during the last fiscal year, Mount Airy officials had feared an even bigger decrease, according to information presented at a meeting in June. At that time, because of the budget amendments, the city’s unassigned fund balance, or surplus, was estimated at between $6 million and $7 million — but this was before final figures were compiled for the fiscal year.

Regardless of the drop, Mount Airy still maintains a healthy financial position with its fund balance based on state guidelines, according to Kelly Gooderham of the Martin Starnes & Associates accounting firm of Hickory, who presented the audit report.

The N.C. Local Government Commission, a state agency that oversees fiscal operations of localities, recommends that a local government unit maintain a minimum fund balance sum of at least 8 percent of its general fund obligations for the year, which Mount Airy greatly exceeds.

The city’s general fund balance for the last fiscal year represented 67.6 percent of its expenditures, compared to 82.4 percent the previous year.

“The city currently has eight and a half months of expenditures on hand,” Gooderham said in putting Mount Airy’s fund balance figure into perspective.

There has been talk among the city commissioners of setting a limit for how low the fund balance will be allowed to go.

Commissioner Jon Cawley in particular has expressed concern that money allocated for salary increases for municipal employees will be unsustainable over time and deplete the surplus.

The city finished the 2018-19 period in the black, with general fund revenues of $13,887,491 weighed against expenses of $13,248,818.

In the previous year, those totals were $12,189,862 and $12,711,374, respectively.

One city government area experiencing higher expenses during 2018-19 was the public safety sector, which rose to $5,852,724 from $5,260,287 the year before. Gooderham said this was due to salary hikes in the fire and police departments.

She described Mount Airy’s audit report as clean, with no questions or concerns raised.

City Manager Barbara Jones expressed thanks Thursday night to Finance Director Pam Stone and other staff members for what Jones called “a flawless audit.”

