Camp Med teens explore medical fields

Camp Med students gather in the simulation room at Forsyth Tech University.

Camp Med students gather in the simulation room at Forsyth Tech University. Camp Med students visit the Virtual Reality and Clinical Gait Analysis Laboratory (VRCGAL) at High Point University. Allie Bruner listens to the heart simulation dummy as Alexis Holt looks on.

Eleven Surry County Schools high school students participated in Camp Med 2019 recently.

This is a health awareness camp, provided by the school district and Northwest Area Health Education Center (AHEC), a program of Wake Forest School of Medicine and part of the North Carolina AHEC system.

Students had to apply for the program that is “designed to identify, recruit, educate and prepare high school students for careers in health professions.” The student participants were:

● Emma Brown, a junior at East Surry interested in nursing,

● Allie Bruner, a senior at East Surry interested in nursing,

● Elizabeth Carson, a senior at East Surry interested in psychology,

● Grace Edwards, a senior at East Surry interested in nursing,

● Nancy Garcia-Villa, a sophomore at Surry Early College interested in emergency medicine,

● Alexis Holt, senior at East Surry interested in nursing,

● Tynlee Jones, a junior at East Surry interested in the health profession,

● Sarah Mann, a senior at East Surry interested in emergency medicine,

● Cheyenne Tilley, a senior at East Surry interested in nursing,

● Mariela Trejo, a sophomore at Surry Early College interested in emergency medicine, and

● Anna Whitaker, a sophomore at North Surry interested in pediatric nursing.

Camp Med is designed for “high school students who have an interest in health careers and the academic potential for a career in the health sciences.”

While the 11 Surry County students who participated in Camp Med developed skills that would be beneficial in a health career, the teens also gained valuable information about the career outlook, salary ranges and needed credentialing.

“The group of students who participated in Camp Med 2019 completed a program that is invaluable for their career preparation,” said camp facilitator Misty Bruner, health science teacher at East Surry.

“Camp Med allowed me to get a look at the healthcare opportunities around me,” said junior Emma Brown. “We got to tour many interesting schools and saw a lot of their advanced technology. Also, we got to tour hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the area. Camp Med helped to confirm my interest in the healthcare field. I would definitely recommend Camp Med to anyone wanting to go into the healthcare field because it is a great chance to get exposure to realms of the … industry.”

“I think Camp Med is a wonderful experience for those interested in the medical field. It gives great insight into colleges around our area as well as it gives you hands-on experiences at these places,” said senior Alexis Holt.

”When we went to Surry Community College, we toured their clinical lab area and got to fill syringes with saline. We got to listen to a very informational presentation from one of our very own Surry County Sheriff’s Office deputies about forensics and how they do fingerprint and DNA testing. We also toured High Point University, their whole health science building, their labs, and had the opportunity to diagnose patient cases as if we were the physicians assistant.”

“Students were provided this great opportunity to explore a variety of health professions, and meet healthcare practitioners. I have been pleased to see that many student participants who were interested in a health career are even more interested as a result of their participation in the program, stated Tonya Wise, camp facilitator and career development coordinator at East Surry, Surry Central, Pilot Mountain Middle and Central Middle schools.

