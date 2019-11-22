Arts council hands out $10k in grants

Surry Arts Council recently awarded more than $10,000 in grants to nearly a dozen local arts and community groups to help those organizations offset costs of programs.

The grants were part of the larger North Carolina’s Grassroots Arts Program, which provides per capita-based funding for arts programming to all 100 counties across North Carolina. The grants are aimed at “ensuring opportunities for citizens to experience the arts in their own communities,” the group said.

Surry Arts Council is the Designated County Partner in Surry County and manages the Grassroots Funds.

Earlier this year the local arts council held a workshop to assist with grant writing applications. Staff answered questions and assisted several agencies with the process. The agency also took applications from groups throughout the community.

Members of the subgrant committee included Surry Arts Council board members as well as community members. The SAC Board of Directors approved the committee’s recommendations.

Among those local groups receiving the grants were:

– The African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Surry County received $750 for artist fees to offer African drumming and dance workshops.

– Foothills Arts Council Inc. was awarded $2,295 for an artist two-month studio residency.

– Mount Airy Downtown Business Association received $600 for artist fees and marketing associated with Farm Fest and the Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 Downtown Art Walks.

– Mount Airy Public Library was awarded $500 for the Barbara Bates performing dramatic interpretations of Lee Smith’s works.

– Minglewood Farm and Nature Preserve received $500 for artist fees for craft workshops that connect participants to the natural world through the arts.

– The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History was awarded $750 for artist fees associated with its Dia de los Muertas celebration.

– Mount Airy Photography Club received $800 for artist fees to bring a professional photographer or photographers for a community workshop and presentation.

– The Surry County Genealogical Association was awarded $500 for a presentation by Kevin Donleavy, author of “Strings of Life: Conversations with Old-Time Musicians from Virginia and North Carolina.”

– The Surry Quilters Guild received $500 to assist with artist fees associated with quilting workshops.

– Veterans Memorial Park Inc. was awarded $2,400 to assist with artist fees for workshops, jams, and demonstrations at the Mount Airy Fiddler’s Convention.

– Voce received $1,000 for artist fees for A Madrigal Christmas, which will have two performances in December.

For additional information, contact Ryan Jones at 336-786-7998 or ryan@surryarts.org.

