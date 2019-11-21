Secret Service, sheriff clear local student

An investigation by the U.S. Secret Service and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office has cleared a North Surry student after a local resident reported to the Secret Service comments the unidentified student allegedly made regarding President Trump.
According to a statement released Wednesday evening by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, his office was contacted last week by the U.S. Secret Service regarding the Nov. 13 comment by the student, after a local parent called the Secret Service and requested the incident be investigated.
“The sheriff’s office had not received any complaints about this incident until they were contacted by the United States Secret Service,” the sheriff said Wednesday, which seemed to contradict earlier statements made by school officials that the matter had been referred to the sheriff’s office.
The probe stems from an incident on Nov. 13, during a morning exercise at North Surry. According to a statement released last week by Surry County Schools, the school’s improv club was performing for about 45 students.
Improv, which is short for improvisation, is a technique used by actors in which a scenario is set up, either by one of the actors or by a director, and then those performing interact with one another, ad-libbing as they go. Typically there is no script nor advance planning, the actors simply say what comes to mind and the rest respond in kind.
During the performance, school officials said a student made what they termed an “inappropriate comment” regarding the president. Neither school officials nor law enforcement will say what the comment was, though presumably someone would have taken the comment as a threat against the president in order to call for a Secret Service investigation.
However, Sheriff Hiatt’s statement seemed to indicate whatever was said was little more than a joke made in poor taste.
“It was determined that no credible threat was made toward the President of the United States,” he said of the law enforcement probe.
“The improvisation was not rehearsed, pre-planned, or meant to be taken seriously, however, the joke was in poor taste,” the school system said in a written statement released several hours after the Nov. 13 incident. “We are disappointed that the inappropriate comment occurred, and we are using this as a teachable moment.”
“We immediately called freeze, which is the signal to stop the improv,” said James Moore, one of the sponsors of the improv club. “When we call freeze, it is our way of avoiding a possibly inappropriate scene. I coach these students about how to be comedic but also engage in appropriate comedy…At no time did I engage in disrespect for the Office of the President. I take the Office of the President very seriously…As a school counselor and sponsor of the club, it is important to me that we use this performance as a teachable moment for all.”
School officials would make no additional comment at that time, saying the matter had been referred to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are cooperating with law enforcement agencies as they investigate this matter,” the school system said in the written statement. “We have to protect the due process rights of all involved, and we will take any appropriate disciplinary action once we have all of the facts.”
Wednesday night, Dr. Tracey Lewis, director of Communications/Teacher Recruitment and Retention, said with the law enforcement determination that there was no criminal wrong doing, the school system would take no additional action.
“As our statement indicated, it was an inappropriate joke, it was in poor taste, but it was not something deemed to be anything other than that. We do not have anything to discipline anyone for at this point.”
Lewis declined to address specifically what the “inappropriate comment” was, stating even the people in the room at the time had trouble remembering exactly what was said. She indicated law enforcement officials found among the individuals they interviewed there were a number of inconsistencies among the first-hand accounts.
“We took it seriously…but we are dealing with high school students and sometimes they make poor decisions…there was no ill intent, no ill will intended.”