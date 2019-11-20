Shoals Ruritan Angel Tree is Sunday

The Shoals Ruritan Club will be sponsoring the 17th annual Shoals Community Angel Tree on Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Shoals Ruritan Building, located at 3025 Shoals Road.

Refreshments will be served in a holiday atmosphere as residents, churches, businesses, civic groups and others are invited to choose “angels” from tree.

Based on past years, Shoals Community Angel Tree Chairman Dale Jessup estimated that some 100 area children will be available for selection.

Angels on the tree will come from a confidential list of youths with need from Shoals and surrounding communities.

Participants will select an angel from the tree based on age and gender. The selected paper will provide a list of suggested clothing needs as well as other preferred gift ideas. After shopping for the selected angel, participants will return wrapped Christmas gifts to the Ruritan Building on a determined date, where they will later be picked up by the receiving family.

Angels, representing children of various ages, are grouped by family. Participants have the option of selecting one angel or more. Larger groups or organizations often choose an entire family of children for which to buy gifts.

“This is always held the Sunday before Thanksgiving in order to give Angel sponsors plenty of time to shop,” Jessup noted. “In earlier years, individuals and families from the community, including churches, church groups and Sunday School classes, have come out to help make Christmas special for those children who otherwise might not have an enjoyable Christmas. We look forward to this tradition continuing and ask everyone who can to please come out and choose their Christmas angel.”