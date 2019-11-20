Arts Council holiday events coming soon

The Embers are back for their Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council

Sammie and Maggie Wallace show off their Gingercookie from last year. This year's Gingercookie House Workshop is Friday, Dec. 13, at 3:30 p.m. in the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre.

Surry Arts Council has several holiday events coming up for all ages, from live theater to concerts to arts and crafts.

Madeline Chitty is also offering several holiday-themed Brews and Brushes events throughout November and December. On Nov. 21, join her for Joy to the World at White Elephant Beer Company; on Dec. 5 for Yee Haw-lidays at Thirsty Souls Community Brewing; and on Dec. 12 for Seas Navidad at White Elephant Beer Company. Each event is at 6:30 pm. The cost is $30 and all materials are provided.

“The Nutcracker” performed by New York Ballet for Young Audiences is Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3:30 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. This classic tells the story of Clara, a young girl on the brink of womanhood, whose dreams are both childlike and tinged with romance. Surry Arts Council Dance students perform with the professional dancers in selected scenes of this popular, one-of-a-kind production. Tickets are $15-$20.

The popular Gingercookie House Workshop is Friday, Dec. 13, at 3:30 p.m. in the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. participants can enjoyed decorating a gingercookie house. All materials are provided and registration is $5.

Balsam Range returns to the Historic Earle Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. This multiple IBMA award-winning group leaves audiences spellbound with their traditional sounds and fiery instruments. Tickets are $35-$45.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” shows Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. A couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids – probably the most inventively awful kids in history. The mayhem and fun end up teaching everyone about the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets are $15-$20.

The Polar Express (G) is the free monthly movie for December and it shows Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m., at the Historic Earle Theatre. This favorite tells the story of a young boy embarking on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express and learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

The Embers are back for their Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. The Embers featuring Craig Woolard play an average of 225 shows a year, but none are more special than their Christmas show. It always sells outs, so order tickets early. Cost is $20-$25.

Surry Arts Holiday Revue directed by Shelby Coleman is Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m., at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. The community chorus is offering an evening of classic holiday songs as well as songs from Broadway shows including “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” “White Christmas,” “Holiday Inn,” and many more. Tickets are $6.

On Dec. 21, Jimmy W. Johnson performs Christmas with the Spirit of Elvis at the Historic Earle Theatre at 3 p.m. Enjoy some of Elvis’ most popular Christmas songs brought to life. Tickets are $15-$25.

Breaking Up Christmas featuring The New Smokey Valley Boys is Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., at the Historic Earle Theatre. Breaking Up Christmas is a tradition of musicians traveling from house to house, dancing and playing music. Tickets are $10.

Upcoming shows at the Historic Earl Theatre include Sam Bush on Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. ($45-$75); The Earls of Leicester presented by Jerry Douglas on Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m. ($40-$65); Rhonda Vincent and The Rage on March 21, at 7:30 p.m. ($35-$55); The Issacs on April 25, at 7:30 p.m. ($35-$55); and Pokey LaFarge on May 9, at 7:30 p.m. ($35-$55). The 2020 arts council annual pass remains $120 and covers the entire Summer Series at the Blackmon Amphitheatre as well as the weekly WPAQ Merry-Go-Round performances.

For additional information, or to register or purchase tickets, visit the website at www.surryarts.org or contact the office at 336-786-7998.

