Shoals takes a stand against drugs

Aniston Marion dressed up as a lion. Principal Kristin Blake and Kolt Johnson. Teachers Maggie Benge and Sarah Shinault wearing red. Summer Kreeger's class along with Sandra Scott, a former teacher and principal. Myles Wright, Abel Newsome, and Emma O'Neal show off crazy hair.

Students and staff at Shoals Elementary participated in National Red Ribbon Week recently, showing there support for taking a stand against illegal drugs.

The school had a theme each day. Monday was Put a Cap On Drugs, with the students wearing hats; Tuesday was Head To Toe Drug Free with students wearing crazy hair styles and crazy socks; Wednesday was Choose To Be Drug Free with everyone wearing red; Thursday was Scare Drugs Away with students wearing their favorite costume; and Friday was Team Up Against Drugs, with everyone wearing their favorite team jersey or shirt.