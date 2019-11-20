Shoals takes a stand against drugs

Aniston Marion dressed up as a lion. Submitted photo
Aniston Marion dressed up as a lion. - Submitted photo
Principal Kristin Blake and Kolt Johnson. - Submitted photo
Teachers Maggie Benge and Sarah Shinault wearing red. - Submitted photo
Summer Kreeger’s class along with Sandra Scott, a former teacher and principal. - - Submitted photo
Myles Wright, Abel Newsome, and Emma O’Neal show off crazy hair. - - Submitted photo

Students and staff at Shoals Elementary participated in National Red Ribbon Week recently, showing there support for taking a stand against illegal drugs.

The school had a theme each day. Monday was Put a Cap On Drugs, with the students wearing hats; Tuesday was Head To Toe Drug Free with students wearing crazy hair styles and crazy socks; Wednesday was Choose To Be Drug Free with everyone wearing red; Thursday was Scare Drugs Away with students wearing their favorite costume; and Friday was Team Up Against Drugs, with everyone wearing their favorite team jersey or shirt.

