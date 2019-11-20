Law enforcement classes begin in January

Student Justin McLamb participates in a Basic Law Enforcement Training practice session. Registration is taking place for classes starting in January at Surry Community College. Submitted photo

DOBSON – Surry Community College is registering students for Basic Law Enforcement (BLET) classes which begin in January.

Surry Community College BLET graduates fill numerous roles in all aspects of law enforcement including federal, state and local officers who work in patrol, criminal investigation, K-9 handling, tactical teams, civil division, detention facilities, and administration including several police chiefs and sheriffs.

BLET is a 726-hour course accredited by the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission. Tuition may be waived through a law enforcement agency sponsorship. Three classes are offered yearly: BLET Day Course I which is held from January to June; BLET Night Class, which is held from May to December; and BLET Day Course II, which is held July to December. The classes are taught at Surry Community College’s Center for Public Safety in Mount Airy.

BLET Day I 2020 class is held Monday through Friday, Jan. 15 through June 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 12 days being scheduled during evening and night hours. Registration opened Oct. 21.

BLET Night 2020 class is held Monday through Thursday, May 4 through December 8, from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration opens March 16.

Interested persons should call Jim McHone, Director of Basic Law Enforcement Training, at 336-386-3292 or Barry VanHoy at 336-386-3696 to schedule an interview and receive the application packet.