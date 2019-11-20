Dogwood District holds recognition banquet

Travis Love, right, of Pilot Mountain Cub Scout Pack 545 was honored as Cub Scout Leader of the Year. Here, he receives the plaque denoting his accomplishment from Troop 545 Scoutmaster Donnie Diamont. Casey Culler of Mount Airy Troop 538 was named Scouts BSA Leader of the Year but was unable to attend the ceremony.

Tracy Simmons of Dobson Troop 529 was recognized after receiving the District Award of Merit. Also honored but unable to be present for the award was Charles "Chuck" Jones of Dobson Troop 591.

Nine of the 25 Dogwood District scouts who had earned the Eagle Scout designation during the past year were on hand to be recognized.

Shoals Troop 561 Scoutmaster Bobby Cox and Assistant Scoutmaster Bobby Key were honored with a dedication in their names of the Sam Houston Campsite Shelter at Camp Raven Knob. Sheila Cox of Troop 561 was recognized with the dedication of the shelter's cooking area.

Scouts and leaders from across the county gathered in the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center on Nov. 12, as Pilot Mountain Scouts BSA Troop 545 hosted the annual Dogwood District Recognition Banquet.

Attending were scout leaders and scouts from across the Dogwood District, covering all of Surry County with the exception of Elkin. The Dogwood District is a part of the eight-county Old Hickory Council, stretching across northwestern North Carolina. Organized in 1969, this year marks the district’s 50th anniversary.

The evening featured a meal and a slide show of scouting activities, followed by recognition of numerous honors and accomplishments accumulated by scouts and leaders during the past year.

Guest speaker for the evening was Devin Simmons, who had served as an assistant scoutmaster for Troop USA 296 at the 2019 World Scout Jamboree. West Virginia hosted the 24th annual World Scout Jamboree from July 22-August 2, attracting thousands of scouts from 160 nations across the world. At one point, Simmons noted, more than 60,000 people were in attendance at the site.

Simmons spoke and used slides to share some of the activities and adventures experienced, as well as the relationships built with scouts from around the world, during the two week excursion.

The featured recognition of the evening was the presentation of the District Award of Merit as a pair of local leaders received plaques. Charles “Chuck” Jones, Scoutmaster of Dobson LDS Troop 591 as was Tracy Simmons of Troop 529 in Dobson, who serves as committee chair and charter representative organizer for a boys’ and a girls’ troop as well the Cub Scout Pack.

Recognitions for the past and current year included the Dogwood District officers, Arrow of Light Award recipients, Veteran Awards, Vigil Honor recipients – Kola Chapter, Wahissa Lodge and Order of the Arrow and Kola officers – Wahissa Lodge and Order of the Arrow.

Twenty-five new Eagle Scouts were recognized, representing several Dogwood District troops. Nine new Eagle Scouts were present at the banquet.

A special recognition was made in the form of a dedication of the Sam Houston Campsite Shelter at Camp Raven Knob. The site was dedicated in the names of Scoutmaster Bobby Cox and Assistant Scoutmaster Bobby Key of Shoals Troop 561, both long-time leaders in the troop. The campsite cooking area was dedicated in the name of Sheila Cox, the wife of Bobby Cox and a dedicated volunteer throughout the years.

In other featured recognitions, the Cub Scout Leader of the Year went to Travis Love of Pilot Mountain Pack 545. Love was presented the award by Troop 545 Scoutmaster Donnie Diamont.

The Scouts BSA Leader of the Year went to Scoutmaster Casey Culler of Mount Airy Troop 538.

