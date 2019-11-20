Surry may be in new congressional district

Surry, which is in the third county to the right at the very top of the left side of this map, would move from the 5th District to the 10th under the latest round of congressional redistricting.

Surry County will be in a new congressional district — served by a different representative — under a legislative map approved in Raleigh.

But it first must withstand a court challenge that was filed before the ink was barely dry on a mapping bill that won approval by the N.C. Senate on Friday after being passed in the House of Representatives the day before. Both were approved along party lines by the Republican-controlled state Legislature.

As it now stands, Surry County would become part of the 10th District served by Republican U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry since 2005. Surry is now represented in Congress by Virginia Foxx, also a Republican, as part of her 5th District containing 11 counties altogether.

The present 5th District covers much of the Northwest portion of the state, including Forsyth County.

While that district encompasses mountainous areas to the west of Surry, Surry would be the westernmost county in the 10th District under a new configuration stretching to the south along with including Stokes and Rockingham counties to the east.

It also would contain all of Yadkin, Catawba, Iredell and Lincoln counties.

Meanwhile, the new setup calls for Foxx, a resident of Avery County, to remain the 5th District congressional representative. That district would cover a reworked territory extending from Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties in the north to Cleveland and Gaston counties to the south.

Changes in U.S. House districts in North Carolina occurred due to state court judges blocking the use of the present congressional districts for the 2020 elections. In the opinion of the three-judge panel, the existing map likely was drawn with excessive partisan bias favoring Republicans.

The new map is expected to result in the loss of two seats for the GOP, which now controls 10 of the 13 congressional districts in North Carolina. This is due to changes that place present Republican office-holders into Democratic-leaning districts and lessen their chances of being reelected.

One congressman threatened by that is Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro, of the 6th District, which now includes only portions of Guilford County but would cover all of Guilford and Winston-Salem. It also included Surry in the not-too-distant past.

Despite such repercussions, the National Redistricting Foundation, a liberal advocacy group led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under President Barack Obama, filed a lawsuit shortly after the passage of the new mapping bill.

Holder was quoted as saying that the map approved by Republicans in the N.C. General Assembly has basically just replaced “one partisan gerrymander with a new one.” He said it does not conform to the judges’ order due to continuing to manipulate district lines in order to provide the GOP with an unfair partisan advantage.

The three-judge panel encouraged state legislators to redraw the map on its own to avoid delaying a congressional primary on March 3. The State Board of Elections has said it needed a map by mid-December to accomplish this.

Surry GOP chairman responds

Rep. Foxx could not be reached for comment Tuesday about the prospects of having Surry removed from her congressional district, a county she has largely served since first being elected in 2004.

Previous district redrawing earlier this decade resulted in Surry being in the 6th District for a time, first represented by Howard Coble and later by Walker. Surry later was returned to the 5th District of Foxx.

Surry County Republican Party Chairman Mark Jones is greeting the situation with dismay.

Jones said in an email that while it could result in an 8-5 advantage for the GOP in congressional seats, he is troubled by the fact the Democratic-motivated lawsuit is seeking even larger gains.

“They will continue to sue until our Legislature draws districts that give them six or seven of our 13 seats,” charged Jones, who is blaming liberal activism.

“In my opinion, liberal judges are out of control in North Carolina and America,” the county GOP chairman added. “This is a threat to our republic and American way of life.”

Jones believes “it is ridiculous to allow judges to repeatedly say the work done by the duly elected members of the North Carolina House and Senate must be changed — this represents judicial activism at its worst.”

The local Republican leader also indicated that the issue reeks of hypocrisy.

“Democrat legislatures controlled North Carolina district boundaries for 140 years,” Jones’ email continues.

“Districts were no less gerrymandered under the Democrats than they have become under the Republicans — gerrymandering is in the eye of the beholder.”

Jones mentioned that Surry’s apparent new member of Congress, Rep. McHenry, already had reached out last week to introduce himself.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

