Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Christopher Mark Brooks, 47, of Blanco Ridge Trail, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 17 for failure to appear in court Oct. 9, 2018. He was given a $2,000 secured bond.

He next has a Jan. 9 court date to face a charge of reconnecting a utility.

• Eddie Wayne White, 36, of Rural Hall, was served an order for arrest Sept. 17 for failure to appear in Forsyth County court Dec. 16. He was given a $20,000 secured bond.

• Billy Carlton Lowe, 55, of West Pine Street, Lowgap, was served a criminal summons Sept. 18 charging him with passing a worthless check, dated June 5. The complainant is the Cupboard store in White Plains.

• Crystal Dawn Normal, 35, of Old Dunbar Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 18 for failure to appear in court Dec. 18. She was given a $750 secured bond.

• Robert Shane Webb, 46, of Locklear Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 18 for failure to appear in court Sept. 13. He was given a $150 cash bond.

He has a Jan. 13 court date to face charges of second-degree trespassing, cyberstalking and harassing phone calls.

• Mandy Renee Tilley, 34, of Ireland Trail, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Sept. 19 for failure to appear in court Sept. 16. She was given a $5,000 secured bond.

• Travis Scott Casstevens, 22, of Yadkinville, was served an order for arrest Sept. 19 for failure to appear in court Sept. 9. He was given a $500 secured bond.

He has a Dec. 12 court date for a charge of driving while license revoked.

On Jan. 8 in Yadkin County he faces charges of driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

• Rebecca Marie Noah, 28, of Granite Street, Mount Airy, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. She was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a court date later that day.

She next has a Dec. 13 court appearance on these charges. Then on Jan. 3 she has a traffic court date for a speeding charge.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

