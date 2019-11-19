Drug addiction weighing on foster care

Nickki Hull, social work program manager, listens to a question from the Surry County Board of Commissioners after her presentation Monday. Behind her sits Kristy Preston, director of the Department of Social Services. Jeff Linville | The News

DOBSON — The county foster care program is being overwhelmed with rising cases, and drug use looks to be the leading cause.

That’s some of the information that came out of this week’s meeting of the Surry County Board of Commissioners.

Stepping up to the podium Monday night was Kristy Preston, the county director of the Department of Social Service. She said it had been 18 months since her department gave an update on foster care, and she had some important information to share.

Nickki Hull, social work program manager, told the board that at the start of the year there were 74 children in the county’s foster care program, which was about the average during 2018.

By the midpoint of the year that number had grown to 85 kids in July, and by Monday the number was 97.

“That is a 31% increase in just 10 months,” she said. “We can directly relate that to substance abuse and the impact it is having on children in our community.”

Drug use

Hull said that 49% of the cases where kids need to be removed from a home are directly related to meth use. The next highest reason to remove children is use of opiates, such as Vicodin, OxyContin or heroin).

There are not a lot of incentives for relatives to take these kids into their own homes, which means they go to foster care, she said.

Because of the high level of drug use among adults, the department has started to drug test the incoming kids.

So far in 2019, 27 kids have been tested, Hull said, with 20 testing positive for something, with 15 of those being meth. The ages of those testing positive have ranged from 6 months to 15 years old, with the average age being 3 years old.

These children that are entering foster care have a greater need for help than kids in the past because they have been exposed to drugs, Hull explained. This also makes it more difficult to secure a place for them to stay.

Social services has worked to increase the number of licensed foster homes in the county, but this is a serious drain on the department’s staff and resources, according to Hull. The program has to ensure the children are getting scheduled visits and having their needs met, while also adhering to court requirements.

The department certainly couldn’t do it on its own, she noted, saying that foster care collaborates with law enforcement, mental health professionals and others to meet the needs of these children.

Chairman Van Tucker asked how Surry County compares to some of the other counties in the region in foster care needs.

“It’s not just us,” answered Hull. These kinds of drug-fueled increases are showing up across the state.

Looking for answers

Mark Willis, the county’s opioid response director, warned in his first few months on the job that finding solutions for Surry County’s high rate of drug use and overdoses wouldn’t be quick or easy.

One new weapon to help combat the problem was announced Monday night in the form of a new grant.

At the Oct. 7 county meeting, Willis sought permission from the board to apply for a grant in partnership with the county Health and Nutrition Center.

This week Willis told the commissioners the grant had been approved by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

This is a CLC grant, said Willis, which stands for Community Linkages to Care for Overdose Prevention and Response.

“The purpose of this CLC grant,” Willis told the board in October, “is to recruit and fund local health departments in North Carolina to implement community-based strategies to prevent fatal and nonfatal opioid overdoses, increase access and linkages to care services to the most vulnerable populations, and to build local capacity to respond to the overdose crisis in North Carolina.”

The maximum award possible for the grant is $275,000 spread over 33 months from Dec. 1 to Aug. 31, 2022. Willis told the commissioners that Surry County had been approved for the maximum.

Purpose

Willis pointed to stats from the Surry County EMS that 371 calls were run in 2018 for drug overdoses.

This was up drastically from 2017 when there were 237 calls. However, the death totals dropped thanks to widespread use of Narcan, a drug that can counteract the effects of opioids, according to John Shelton, county emergency services director.

Deaths went from 55 out of 237 calls (23.2%) to 32 out of 371 calls (8.6%).

Narcan wasn’t always effective because some of the overdoses weren’t from opioids, Shelton noted. It doesn’t work on alcohol poisoning, meth or some other substances.

Even though Narcan reverses the effects of the overdose, it doesn’t stop the person from wanting to use drugs in the first place, Shelton and Willis have warned. In fact, Shelton said crews have often run OD calls to the same address multiple times.

That’s where this grant will try to step in, Willis said this week.

The money from this grant will fund a full-time position of peer-support specialist, as well as purchase a vehicle for that position.

The opioid response director has worked with other agencies to create a Surry County Intervention Team.

The program combines the efforts of Willis’ office with local law enforcement, EMS, 911 communications, hospitals and treatment providers, he explained.

Intervention

The county board has approved funding for three other positions to make the Intervention Team a four-person squad. That team will have one qualified professional and three peer-support specialists, said Willis.

The 371 calls last year were just the ones that were taken to the hospitals for treatment and doesn’t include the ones that were driven to the emergency room in private vehicles, so the real number is much higher, Willis said.

With Northern Regional and Hugh Chatham hospitals being part of the team, the ER staff can contact the Intervention Team when someone comes in for overdose treatment.

In talking to the county board in January, Willis asked, “What have we accomplished if the overdose patient is simply treated and released?” Now the county has another option.

A specialist isn’t going to be successful trying to speak to someone immediately after medical treatment, Willis said. However, the team can follow up with the patient after 24 or 48 hours and talk about treatment options.

Getting help is essential to overcoming addiction to substances, Willis told the board last September. Without help, 90% of those trying to quit suffer a relapse, Willis said of nationwide data. Even with treatment, about 40% will still have a relapse.

Daymark Recovery Services offers treatment and has expertise in working with people suffering with addiction.

Willis said the county has contracted with Daymark to hire and supervise the four members of the Intervention Team. He added that another five treatment providers are expected to be up and running by January through Daymark, so the service will be able to handle the additional traffic coming from these overdose referrals.

The commissioners voted unanimously to accept the grant.

County awarded new care grant

