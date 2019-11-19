New Testament course on tap

Kennette Lawrence Thomas will be teaching New Testament (REL-212-0EG) on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 9:20 p.m. for the Spring 2020 semester starting Jan. 6 at the Surry Community College Dobson campus. Submitted photo

DOBSON – Surry Community College will be offering New Testament (REL-212-0EG) Monday evenings on the Dobson campus from 6:30 to 9:20 p.m. for the Spring 2020 semester starting Jan. 6.

Kennette Lawrence Thomas, English and religion instructor, will be teaching the class. She is also an ordained Methodist minister.

This course is a survey of the literature of first-century Christianity with readings from the gospels, Acts, and the Pauline and pastoral letters. Topics include the literary structure, audience, and religious perspective of the writings, as well as the historical and cultural context of the early Christian community. Upon completion, students should be able to use the tools of critical analysis to read and understand New Testament literature. The course counts toward Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degrees and for college transfer credits.

For more information on New Testament (REL-212-0EG), contact Kennette Lawrence Thomas at thomask@surry.edu or 336-386-3283.

Spring registration for new curriculum students runs through Dec. 20. For information about college application, financial aid or class registration, contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu. or go to surry.edu for more information.