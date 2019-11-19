East Surry students competed in HOSA gathering

Submitted photo A photo of some of the East Surry High School students who competed over the weekend in the HOSA Regional Leadership Conference at Mount Airy High School. -

More than 650 students from 25 different schools were in Mount Airy over the weekend, attending the HOSA Regional Leadership Conference at Mount Airy High School.

Several East Surry High School students were among the top competitors in varying categories. They were:

– Chloe Sloop, first place, medical math;

– Cheyenne Tilley, first place, home health aide;

– Breanna Nelson, second place, physical therapy;

– Alexis Holt, top 10 finalist, nursing assistant;

– Kaitlyn Wall, top 10 finalist, behavioral health;

– Angelle Phipps, top 10 finalist, medical terminology.

Additional East Surry students competing included Abigail McHone, Zoe Ardner, and Fatih Dawson in medical terminology; Mariah Robertson and Julianna Vaughan, in health career board, plastic surgery; and Hannah Johnston in sports medicine.