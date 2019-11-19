Westfield honor roll students named

Fifth grade AB Honor Roll students at Westfield Elementary School are Ashley Collins, Kyle Leonard, Chase Dumas, Matthew Lawson, Yogie Crouse, Layla Lineberry, Karson Stevens, Taylor Sutphin, Grayson Chilton, Kirby Chandler, Elizabeth Hamann, Presley Hiatt, Breanna Love, and Katie Seal. Not Pictured are Madi Edwards and Tatum Love. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Third grade AB Honor Roll students are Cameron Johnston, Paige Love, Bailey Holt, Aurelia White, Mckenzie Smith, Zaden Snyder, Lucas Hough, Bentley Coleman, Kinleigh Salyers, Alondra Perez, Bryson Shelton, Andrew Snow, Mollie Draughon, Joel Gomez, Samantha Guerra, Jancsi Jessup, Maddy Hobbs. Brennon Leftwich is not pictured. - Submitted photo Fourth grade AB Honor Roll students are Itxel Leandro, Allie Sams, Cheyanne Hunt, Dare King, Emily Spencer, Adi Bethune, Lily Heath, Kaylee Gammons, Brooklyn Collins, Jizelle Barrera, Daniel Angeles-Vasquez, Wyatt Zeigler, Aaron Ruiz-Angel, Cori Brinkley, Lydia Loudy, Piper Halstead, Bella Fleenor, Danny Torres-Ramirez, and Noah Cagle. Alexis Galindo-Hunter is not pictured. - Submitted photo Fourth grade A Honor Roll students Coby Yarboro, Sawyer Tilley, and Gianna Stroud pose for a picture. - - Submitted photo Third grade A Honor Roll students Rebekah Dolinger, Kennedy Branch, Rhegan Taylor, Emma Goins, and Garrett Harding smile for the camera. - - Submitted photo Westfield Elementary School fifth grade A Honor Roll students Ryland Taylor and Gabe Martin show off their certificates and, at least in one case, a rather impressive mustache and goatee.

Westfield Elementary School combined two functions recently, holding a Mustache Day as part of its Red Ribbon Week effort to spread information about drug abuse, and honoring its honor roll students on the same day.