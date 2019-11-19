ETJ demise sparks slew of board additions

Wholesale changes have been made among two Mount Airy boards that play key roles in local business and residential development and the overall quality of life in the city.

The recent addition of new members to the Mount Airy Planning Board and Mount Airy Zoning Board of Adjustment has come on the heels of the elimination of extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) zoning control by the municipality. It allowed the city government to wield such authority in one-mile areas outside Mount Airy’s corporate limits in order to manage and avoid negative impacts of growth on its fringes.

After nearly 20 years of such jurisdiction — which was in effect during a period of massive annexation — Mount Airy officials voted earlier this year to phase it out and let Surry County take over the outside areas the municipality previously managed.

This went into effect on Sept. 1, reflecting a prevailing belief by city officials that the ETJ designation had outlived its usefulness.

Among the changes accompanying the end of the special zone was the removal of members from the planning and adjustment boards who represented the outside territory, with those groups containing a mix of both in-town and county residents.

This change targeted four of the nine members of the Mount Airy Planning Board and five of 11 members of the Mount Airy Zoning Board of Adjustment, which has nine with voting privileges and two alternates.

With their departure, city officials have been working to replace them with in-town members, with included recently appealing to the public for new ones possessing the general qualifications of knowledge of the city who care about its future.

Coupled with the ETJ-related turnover was a decision by one member of the planning group to not seek reappointment, necessitating the addition of five people altogether. Those appointments were approved by the city commissioners on Nov. 7.

Planning members

The five new faces on the Mount Airy Planning Board are Paul Madren, Dwight McAlexander, Calvin Vaughn Jr., Tami Springthorpe and Randall France, who were appointed for three-year terms.

• Madren, who has lived here since 2002, is a graduate of N.C. State University and was inducted into its Electrical and Computer Engineering Hall of Fame in 2017, according to bio information prepared in conjunction with his appointment. Madren is a member of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Board of Directors and the Sunrise Rotary Club, along with being a master beekeeper.

• McAlexander is a lifelong resident of Surry County who has lived in the city since 2003. He is retired from the Volvo truck operation in Greensboro and worked with Martin Collins, Mount Airy’s community development director, to attract a manufacturer to town.

• Vaughn is a city native who graduated from Mount Airy High School and later received a master’s degree in public affairs from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He is a former local government employee (retired from the city of High Point).

• Springthorpe, though a recent arrival to Mount Airy, considers it her home and wants to contribute to the community through service with the planning group. The holder of two nursing and two business degrees who moved here last year and married local native Dwight Springthorpe, she seeks to bring a “non-biased, non-emotional voice” to the table.

• France is a graduate of North Stokes High School who served in the U.S. Army from 1972-75 and moved to Mount Airy in 2012. He has a bachelor’s degree in healthcare management and completed a 37-year federal service career that included working in the rehabilitation management and social service units of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Two existing members of the Mount Airy Planning Board, David Jones and Jim Cavallo, were reappointed for new three-year terms.

The board is an advisory body to the city commissioners which analyzes present and emerging land-development trends and activities. It makes recommendations on plans, policies and ordinances designed to maximize opportunities for growth while promoting public health, safety, morals and welfare.

Adjustment board

Also approved on Nov. 7 were the appointments of Brandon McCann and Blanton Youell to the Mount Airy Zoning Board of Adjustment to fill two of its five vacancies, with other new members still to come.

• McCann is a physical therapist with Northern Regional Rehab who also has worked in the fields of economic development and tourism. He holds a doctorate degree in physical therapy along with master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business administration, from Winston-Salem State, Gardner-Webb and Appalachian State universities, respectively. McCann is active with Boy Scouts of America, including serving on the board of directors of the Old Hickory Council.

He is a Surry County native who moved to the city earlier this year and serves as an ambassador with the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

• Youell received a degree in parks and recreation from Virginia Commonwealth University and before moving to Mount Airy in 2011 was operations director of a United Methodist camp and retreat center located between Richmond and Charlottesville. He is now a stay-at-home dad and a disc jockey.

McCann and Youell were appointed for four-year terms on the Mount Airy Zoning Board of Adjustment, a quasi-judicial administrative body whose decisions affect private property rights to the same extent as court decisions.

It hears requests for variances, special-use permits and appeals of decisions made by planning staff members, regarding interpretations or enforcement of ordinances, and the city Historic Preservation Commission.

By Tom Joyce

