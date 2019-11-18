Electric coop awards area school grants

Kelly Cummings, back row left, and Bethany Shepherd, sixth-grade teachers at Millennium Charter Academy, are awarded Surry-Yadkin EMC Bright Ideas grants by linemen Brock Dodson and Patrick Gwyn, all posing for a picture with several of their students.

Kelly Cummings, back row left, and Bethany Shepherd, sixth-grade teachers at Millennium Charter Academy, are awarded Surry-Yadkin EMC Bright Ideas grants by linemen Brock Dodson and Patrick Gwyn, all posing for a picture with several of their students. - Mount Airy High School teacher, Jennifer Jones, front right, is awarded a Surry-Yadkin EMC Bright Ideas grant by SYEMC employees Deborah Moore, front left, and Janet Seivers, back row, left, all posing for a picture with several students. - Brittany Branch, center, a teacher at Mount Airy High School, is awarded a Surry-Yadkin EMC grant by SYEMC employees Janet Seivers and Deborah Moore. - Sarah Knott, back row, center, a physical education teacher and coach at Mount Airy High School, is awarded a Surry-Yadkin EMC Bright Ideas grant by SYEMC employees Janet Seivers and Deborah Moore. - - Dalton Tedder, a Mount Airy Middle School teacher, explains his Bright Ideas grant project, which was awarded funding through Surry-Yadkin EMC. SYEMC employees Janet Seiver, left, and Deborah Moore are no hand to make the grant presentation. - - Franklin Elementary School teacher Tonya Fletcher, back row, center, is awarded a Surry-Yadkin EMC Bright Ideas grant by SYEMC office employees Deborah Moore and Janet Seivers. - - Flat Rock Elementary School personnel, Kristi Edwards, left, and Kellie Hunter, second from right, are awarded Surry-Yadkin EMC Bright Ideas grants by SYEMC employees Travis Bode and Kathy Sawyers. - - Travis Taylor, center, physical education teacher at Pilot Mountain Elementary School, is awarded a Surry-Yadkin EMC Bright Ideas grant by SYEMC linemen Patrick Gwyn, left, and Brock Dodson. - -

DOBSON — Eleven teachers from the Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation service territory have been awarded Bright Ideas Education Grants. Employees with Surry-Yadkin EMC made surprise stops to the winning teachers during the past couple of weeks.

A three-judge panel of retired educators from Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties blind-judged the more than 30 applications in October. The grants provide funding for innovative classroom projects, with $6,250 being awarded overall.

Two sixth-grade teachers from Millennium Charter Academy in Mount Airy have been awarded grants for two separate projects.

Kelly Cummings will use her $370.50 grant toward filling the school’s empty greenhouse with plants and providing students education about growing plants and vegetables. The ultimate goal is to have a farmers market at the end of the school year.

Bethany Shepherd has been awarded $796.24 for Making Tinkers, a MakerSpace project allowing students to use the Making Tinkers to actualize ideas as they learn the engineering design process.

Mount Airy High School has three teachers who were awarded Bright Ideas grants for their projects.

Jennifer Jones will use $429 to immerse her World Literature students in other cultures with “No More Bland Books: Spicing Up World History.” The funding will supply a 12-month Universal Yums subscription box, one new country in each box, with snacks for her students to sample.

A $600 grant provided to Brittany Branch will allow her to create a hydroponics classroom experience so students can learn about horticulture and how plants can be grown quickly through the hydroponics method. The plants grown in the science classroom will be used by the food and nutrition students to create food dishes.

Sarah Knott was granted $350 for her project, “Taking Physical Education to the Backyard.” The money will allow her to teach students how to pursue fitness in their backyard using picnic and backyard games in her physical education class.

Mount Airy City Schools teacher Dalton Tedder with Mount Airy Middle School was awarded a grant of $298.58. This funding will be used by Tedder to purchase GoPro cameras so students can create videos that help each other review math topics. The videos will be shared on a YouTube channel accessible by the students throughout the year.

At Franklin Elementary School in Mount Airy, part of Surry County Schools, Tonya Fletcher will use a grant of $600 to utilize virtual reality and education apps to improve third- through fifth-graders’ scientific knowledge and skills. Three-dimensional STEM-related field trips and scenarios will allow students to explore science concepts.

Kristi Edwards and Kellie Hunter, both teachers at Flat Rock Elementary School in Mount Airy, were awarded grants.

Edwards’ grant of $628.50 will fund the purchase of virtual reality headsets, which will be used in conjunction with an iPod so that students can view 360-degree videos. These videos allow students to travel through the different body systems, or learn about force and motion, as well as view the phases of the moon.

Hunter will use her $700 grant funding to purchase a Bee Bot Starter Kit for the second-grade classrooms. The kid-friendly robots will help enhance students’ math and reading lessons as well as begin teaching coding.

A $500 grant to fund the purchase of heart rate sensors was awarded to Travis Taylor, physical education teacher at Pilot Mountain Elementary School. The students will use the technology to track their heart rates on SmartBoards, motivating them to exercise at a higher level.

A kindergarten teacher at C.B. Eller Elementary School in eastern Wilkes County, Kathryn Willis will use her $977.18 grant to create an outdoor classroom on a patio area outside of the kindergarten classrooms. The idea will be to allow students a place for hands-on experiences related to their lessons.

The 11 projects will touch the lives of 2,131 students in the Surry-Yadkin EMC service area of Surry, Yadkin, Stokes, Wilkes and Forsyth counties.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Bright Ideas program. Since 1994, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives have awarded more than $12.2 million in Bright Ideas funding for nearly 11,700 projects supporting teachers and benefiting more than 2.3 million students.