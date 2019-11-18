Ribbon cutting opens market

N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, left, tells the crowd at the Dobson Farmers Market about his own farming background as Van Tucker, chairman of the county board, looks on. Jeff Linville | The News

DOBSON — A ribbon cutting in Dobson drew a state official who knows a thing or two about the topic.

Last Thursday, several county and town officials gathered in Dobson to celebrate the official opening of the Dobson Farmers Market at 903 E. Atkins St. It is located across the parking lot from the Surry County Government Service Center (the former Lowes Food shopping center) on the site of Sue’s Restaurant, which was torn down after structural defects were discovered in the building.

“We anticipate that many farmers, gardeners and crafters will utilize the farmers market and that the public will enjoy its offerings,” said County Manager Chris Knopf in the days leading up to the event.

The construction of the market was possible through the cooperation of the public and private sectors. The Surry County Board of Commissioners worked with several government agencies and local businesses to provide funds for a “62’x90’ open-air pole structure” as described back in May.

Among the organizations that donated money were Surry County Farm Bureau, N.C. Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center, Surry Soil & Water Conservation, Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation, and Surry Communications.

Bryan Cave, county Cooperative Extension director, said in May that these groups had put up $44,000 and could go to $49,000 for the project.

Between the initial $88,000 bid, $29,500 in change orders and $52,686 for paving and sealing around the site, the total project is $170,186.

Ribbon cutting

Mike Causey is the state insurance commissioner. That might seem an odd title for someone taking part in the grand opening of a local farmers market, but that’s until the commissioner talks about his background.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from High Point University and he has worked as an insurance agent and company executive for years. He also grew up in rural Guilford County on the same farm his grandfather and great-grandfather ran for decades, and he did some produce farming himself in addition to his day job.

At one time he had a farm equipment dealership and ran his own downtown farmers market in Greensboro on Green Street.

Greensboro has the oldest continuous farmers market in the state, starting in 1874, Causey noted. That market still operates at 501 Yanceyville St.

After introducing the official to the crowd Thursday, Van Tucker, chairman of the Surry County Board of Commissioners, thanked all those who helped with the project.

“If you work together and want to get something done, you can make it happen,” Tucker said.

As for how the location could be utilized, Tucker said beyond the obvious farming sales, “we have no boundaries on what they can use it for.”

Tony Davis, Soil and Water Conservation District director, suggested to the county board in the spring that the structure could be used for many things. He mentioned members of the local 4-H groups, Master Gardeners, Cattlemen’s Association, Family and Consumer Science clients, Wellness, and the Health and Nutrition Center.

Joanna Radford, longtime Cooperative Extension agent, called the location a fantastic place for this market. She is also glad that part of the improvements approved by the board included the bathrooms so that folks can wash their hands and use the restroom while working at the market for hours at a time. She said she is thankful for all those who were involved in the project.

Tony Davis pointed out that Dobson Mayor Ricky Draughn said the town didn’t do anything on this project, but that wasn’t accurate; Davis said the town helped a lot in the beginning planning stages, such as helping locate underground pipes before digging.

After the ribbon was cut, folks could hang around the shelter and get to know some of the farmers who have been regulars in Dobson already who set up tables like they would during an open market.

