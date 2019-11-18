Local youth earns Eagle Scout rank

Benjamin Snow, left, receives the charge of Eagle Scout from Assistant Scoutmaster Josh Martin, right, while Scoutmaster Casey Culler watches from the background. Submitted photo

Benjamin Snow of Troop 538 recently received his Eagle Scout Award in a ceremony this month at First Baptist Church of Mount Airy.

Snow’s Eagle Scout project was a Reflection and Meditation Terrace which is located at Freedom and Liberty Worship Center in Pilot Mountain. It features a 400-pound life sized statue of Jesus praying in the garden of Gethsemane. It was a project that from first sketch to completion took more than 700 hours.

The North Surry High School graduate is the son of Laurie and Patrick Owen as well as Jeff and Catherine Snow.

During the ceremony, his brother scout Steven Snow asked the guests to stand as the colors were presented by fellow scouts Martin Cooke and Kenton Minton, followed by the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance. Scoutmaster Casey Culler asked everyone to remain standing while Assistant Scoutmaster Josh Martin gave the invocation.

Fellow scouts Peter Cooke and Will Bodrogi came forward to assist with lighting the candles during the reading of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

Then John Whitman from Marine Corps League presented Snow with the Good Citizenship Award.

David Taylor read the voice of the eagle. He then asked Snow to step forward. Taylor recalled the path to Eagle and challenged him to accept the responsibilities as well as the honor of the Eagle Scout Award. Casey Culler read the requirements for the Eagle Scout Award and talked about how Snow worked hard to achieve that award. He then asked Snow if he was ready to accept the challenge of Eagle Scout and continue to dedicated himself to the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

Laurie Owen pinned the Eagle medal on her son then he presented her with the mother’s pin. Snow then presented the dad’s pin to his father and stepfather. Then he pledged his commitment to the three promises of the Scout Oath.

Assistant Scout Master Josh Martin gave Snow the Eagle Scout Charge. Snow then gave a speech thanking his family, friends, and fellow scouts for all of their encouragement and support.