Booksmarts

The following books have recently been received at the Mount Airy Public Library and are available for checkout:

Fiction

Things You Save in a Fire by Katherine Center

Chances Are … by Richard Russo

Game of Snipers by Stephen Hunter

Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry by Mary Higgins Clark

Final Option by Clive Cussler

Noel Street by Richard Paul Evans

Large Print Fiction

Met Her Match by Jude Deveraux

The Summer Guests by Mary Alice Monroe

In Another Time by Jullian Cantor

Sunset Beach by Mary Kay Andrews

The Road Home by Richard Paul Evans

Neon Prey by John Sandford

Non-Fiction

Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

SAT Prep 2020

***

The Mount Airy Public Library has a book club, called LACE, for ladies who like to read romance novels. There are two ways to join: Meet at the library on the last Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m, o join the Facebook group, LACE-Romance Readers Book Club, to follow and join in any discussion.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but participants are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 14

***

Our Classic Film Appreciation Society will meet on Nov. 25 to watch Citizen Kane. All are invited to come and figure out the meaning of Rosebud. The movie begins at 6 p.m.

***

Join us for an English Country Dance class on the last Saturday each month at 11 a.m. The class is rehearsing for its performances in December, with Voce’s Madrigal Dinner.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens and Young Adults are invited to join our library club, called CHOICES, on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m. In addition to books, we discuss movies, current events, what’s going on at school, whatever topic that comes up. The book for discussion on Thursday, Nov. 7, will be Jane Goodall’s My Life With the Chimpanzees.

***

The Friends of the Library have invited Folk/Americana/British music artists Rob McHale and Steve Bonham to the library on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. Visit to hear their original and traditional songs of people, places, and events from history.

***

Let’s share some cookies, and their recipes! Bring two dozen homemade cookies for a Holiday Cookie Swap on Monday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. We will sample each other’s tasty treats, and make sure everyone gets a copy of the recipe, just in time for the holidays.

***

A kid’s Stuffed Animal Sleepover will be on Friday, Nov. 22, at 4 p.m., Everyone is encouraged to bring a favorite stuffed toy with you to a story time. As we close, you’ll go home while your stuffed friend stays overnight at the library. Come to pick them up for a breakfast at the library on Saturday, at 10 a.m., and we’ll watch a slideshow of photos from the night’s activities.

***

Shop our Scholastic Christmas Book Fair during the week of Monday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 7. We’ll have great gift ideas for the young reader in your life, with free gift wrapping. We can take cash, checks, or credit cards as payment.

***

Actress Barbara Bates Smith, accompanied by musician Jeff Sebens, will be giving a performance based on the works of author Lee Smith on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.