Surry County Sheriff Reports

• James Brandon Bennett, 40, of Oak Circle, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 15 for failure to appear in court May 6 and May 30. He was given an $11,500 secured bond and a court date the next day.

He has a Nov. 18 court date to face charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license revoked.

In 2006, he spent three months in prison after convictions for communicating threats, threatening language over the telephone, and violating a restraining order.

• Jay Albert Church, 48, of Entrapment Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 15 for the clerk of court charging him with the misdemeanor count of “other offenses.” He was given a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.

He has a Dec. 10 court date for charges of reckless driving to endanger and driving while impaired.

• Hasan Raheem McCall, 42, of Maple Grove Church Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 15 for failure to appear in court Aug. 27 on a charge of failure to pay fines. He was placed under a $667 secured bond. The court date was not listed.

He has a Dec. 9 court date in Guilford to face charges of reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked.

On Dec. 13 in Surry County, the charges are driving while license revoked, having a fictitious or altered title/registration/plate, and failure to pay court costs/fines of $667.50.

On Jan. 10 in Guilford County he faces charges of driving while impaired and felony habitual impaired driving. He also faces a vehicle seizure order.

On Jan. 13 in Dobson the charges are two counts of driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run — leaving the scene of property damage, and felony habitual impaired driving.

He was previous convicted of drunk driving in April 2011, June 2011 and December 2011. He was convicted of habitual drunk driving in May 2014. These offenses have resulted in a year and a half of prison time.

• Hayden Brooke Ayers, 24, of Hattie Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 16 for failure to appear in court Aug. 29. She also was served warrants charging her with larceny and receiving stolen property, both dated July 17. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.

• Shannon Marie Childress, 29, of Simpson Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 15 for failure to appear in court two days earlier. She was given a $515 secured bond and an Oct. 25 secured bond.

She had a court date scheduled Friday for a charge of driving while license revoked. On Dec. 6 she faces failure to wear a seat belt in a rear seat.

• Michael Lee Tuttle, 56, of Tom Hunter Road, Pilot Mountain, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with habitual driving while impaired. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

He has a Jan. 13 court date to face charges of driving while license revoked, having an open container of alcohol in the front passenger area, and the habitual impaired driving charge.

He has previous convictions for drunk driving in November 1999, two counts in July 2009, December 2009, October 2010 and March 2011.

He also has three convictions for assault on a female and one for simple assault.

• Victoria Elizabeth Lockhart, 28, listed as homeless in Mount Airy, was served warrants Sept. 16 for the Mount Airy Police Department, charging her with assault and disorderly conduct. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 5 court date.

• Samantha Nicole Senter, 26, of Deatherage Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Sept. 11 charging her with trespassing, dated Aug. 19. She was given an Oct. 9 court date.

• Richard Lewis Dillon, 53, of Oak Hollow Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 16 for failure to appear in court Sept. 13. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.

He has two convictions for driving while impaired as well as other traffic citations.

• Eleazar Rodriguez, 37, of Paris Lane, Dobson, was served warrants Sept. 17 charging him with assault on a female and assault on a child under the age of 12, both dated Aug. 11. The complainant is Linda Shumate. He was given a $500 secured bond and a court date the next day.

Later in the day, Rodriguez also was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court Feb. 27 on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was given a $9,372 cash bond and a Sept. 25 court date.

He has a Dec. 10 court date for a charge of resisting an officer.

• Jonathan Adam McMillian, 30, of Creed Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 16 for failure to appear in court Sept. 11 on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was given a $4,087.17 cash bond and a Sept. 25 court date.

