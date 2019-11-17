In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Josephine Gammons and Dustin James Bowman to Jeffrey P. Johnson; lots 17-19 East View subdivision PB 3 174. $136

• Lucky Seth Tolbert to Madison Shay Hodges; lot 11 section 1 Forest Knoll Development PB 6 168 Stewarts Creek. $240

• Ricky Williams and Glenda O. Williams to Yovani Antunez; track Dobson. $298

• Jessie Glen McCrary and Laura McCrary to Leslie Brooke Parkes; lot 25 section three The Farm subdivision PB 8 58 Stewarts Creek. $0

• James Jonathan II McHone and Crystal Lankford McHone; 2.47 acre Pilot. $0

• Shanda Hiatt Lawson Holt and Curtis Eric Holt to Joseph D. Shrum and Rebekah E. Shrum; 4.651 acre tract two PB 37 1 Westfield. $0