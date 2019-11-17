Surry County Most Wanted

Phillips

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Kaili Marie Phillips, 19, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of meth, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Filiberto Ramirez, 55, Hispanic male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts of school attendance violation laws.

Michelle Leigh Stickler, 37, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for four counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and two counts of felony financial card theft.

Shanda Kay Robinson, 38, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• H.H. King III, 39, white male, wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Krista Mercedes Eustace, 23, white female, wanted for failure to pay child support.

Timmy Wayne Galyean, 37, white male, wanted for failure to pay child support.

Isaac Lee Logan, 31, white male, wanted for felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

