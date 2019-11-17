Mount Airy Police Reports

• A traffic stop on Maple Drive has resulted in a Mount Airy woman being identified as an out-of-state wanted person and landing in jail under a $25,000 secured bond, according to city police department reports. Catherine Tiffin Spainhour, 30, of 153 Moondreamer Lane, was encountered Wednesday by officers who learned that she was entered in a national crime database due to being wanted in Patrick County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter.

Spainhour is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 29.

• Serena Marie Michel, 30, of 5354 Haystack Road in Lowgap, was arrested Wednesday on charges of larceny, possession of stolen property and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, along with outstanding warrants on unspecified charges, after an incident at the Goodwill store on Rockford Street.

Michel allegedly took items valued at $18 from the store, from which she has been banned. She was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Dec. 3 District Court appearance.

• Stephanie Bennett Brown, 45, of 1085 Westlake Drive, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license and failing to reduce speed Wednesday as the result of a traffic crash. Brown, who was arrested on U.S. 52 near Worth Street, was held in the county jail under a $1,500 secured bond. The case is set for the Jan. 7 District Court session.

• Randall Wayne Atkins, 31, of 135 W. Lebanon St., No. 1, was arrested on Nov. 9 after police investigated a domestic disturbance at his residence, which led to the discovery of an outstanding warrant against Atkins for a charge of non-support which had been filed on Aug. 14. Atkins allegedly pulled away from police and refused to be handcuffed, leading to him being charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer.

Atkins was jailed under a $3,520 secured bond and slated for a Dec. 12 appearance in Surry District Court.

• A case of larceny by an employee was reported on Nov. 8, which involved copper pieces of varying lengths containing holes, valued at $3,500, being stolen from Advanced Electronic Services (AES) on Technology Lane off Riverside Drive. Although a worker there is said to be the culprit, police records state that an “unknown” suspect was responsible.

• Jesse Matthew Cranfill, 25, of 328 Welcome View Church Road, Dobson, was arrested on outstanding warrants for felony charges of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, along with a misdemeanor, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, on Nov. 5 after he was located at the probation office on State Street.

The charges had been filed earlier in the month through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, with other details not listed. Cranfill was jailed under a $2,500 secured bond and is facing a Jan. 13 appearance in District Court.

• Iesha Latraya-Elizabet Lunn, 25, of 202 E. Poplar St., was arrested on two felonies, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling place, after being encountered by police during a traffic stop on North Main Street at East Poplar Street on Nov. 4. The charges had been issued through the Surry Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 9, along with a misdemeanor violation of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lunn also was charged with driving while license revoked by city police. She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond, pending a court appearance this past Wednesday.