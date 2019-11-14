Police reports

• An Ararat, Virginia, man was jailed on driving while impaired and hit-and-run charges late Wednesday night, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The incident involved a street light on Oak Street being struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Trevor Adam King, 32, of 1395 Squirrel Creek Road, subsequently was taken into custody on Riverside Drive near Kyle Street. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 9 appearance in District Court.

• Jason Thomas Lambert, 40, of 129 Harley-Davidson Way, Pilot Mountain, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance Monday during a traffic crash investigation on North South Street near Lovill Street. Lambert is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Jan. 21.

• Miscellaneous food items valued at $80 were stolen by an unknown suspect at the Circle K convenience store on Rockford Street last Friday.

• Two women were charged with second-degree trespassing on Nov. 6, which involved them showing up at Walmart after previously being banned from that location. Lakasha Marie Deluca Burris, 39, of 1041 Fisher Valley Road, Dobson, who had been banned in May, and Lela Noelle Shipman, 21, of 241 Tesh St., Mount Airy, who was banned on Nov. 2, fled from the store in a vehicle and were stopped on Brooklen Avenue by Sgt. J.W. Watson.

The women are facing a Dec. 11 appearance in District Court.

• A case involving the obtaining of property by false pretense was reported on Nov. 4 by a representative of Surry Animal Hospital on Reeves Drive. It concerns a known individual using the credit account of another without permission in order to receive veterinary services, for which no monetary figure was listed.