City alters public assembly rules

Mount Airy officials have changed a city ordinance regulating demonstrations after two men claiming to be street preachers were charged with assembling without a permit, and had their cases dismissed in court.
The issue has triggered debate locally not only on the rights of individuals or groups to publicly assemble, but also the First Amendment guarantee to free speech — even if what’s expressed is offensive or derogatory to others.
That practice, upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, has filtered down to Mount Airy in connection with the regular appearances by street preachers downtown on Saturdays.
Two people who claimed to be doing that were charged by city police on July 20 with conducting a demonstration without a permit in violation of a city ordinance.
Arrest records state that James Roger Neumiller, 55, of Salisbury, and Franklin Levard Long Jr., 54, of Mount Pleasant, were “yelling at pedestrians on the sidewalk” from a location on North Main Street at Moore Avenue.
“I’m not sure what you would call what they were doing,” Police Chief Dale Watson has said regarding the notion that preaching strictly was involved. The men were given the opportunity to comply with the ordinance by leaving the street and obtaining the permit, requiring no fee, but refused.
After warrants for their arrest on the misdemeanor violation were obtained, Neumiller and Long were each released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on the charges in August.
“They did get dismissed,” City Attorney Hugh Campbell said of the outcome, which prompted concerns about the need to alter Mount Airy’s ordinance governing public demonstrations, marches or similar gatherings.
“I think I would say that that incident did help draw some attention to our ordinance,” Campbell said, leading to him and Chief Watson exploring changes in the measure that applies to activities on streets and sidewalks.
“And we reviewed the ordinance and after discussion with the chief of police we came to the conclusion there might be some constitutional infirmities in the ordinance the way it was written,” the city attorney said.
“We felt like it was too broad on its face and needed to be more narrow,” he added, including the permit requirement.
It has been changed to apply only to planned gatherings of 10 or more people, for which a permit must be obtained in advance. This recognizes the fact that law enforcement needs to line up extra manpower and otherwise prepare for traffic and crowd control accompanying larger events.
“The chief thought that was the size crowd to require a permit,” Campbell said of the 10-or-more provision.
There is no specific language in the revised ordinance regulating the content expressed during a demonstration, although there is leeway to deal with situations in which violence is openly incited or threatened or a disturbance is caused.
The amended measure states that a permit can be rejected or revoked “if it reasonably appears that the activity or purpose stated in the application would be a violation of local, state or federal law.” The city attorney says this determination will be made at the discretion of police.
Yet there is no ban on other content, including what might be said and the manner in which it is delivered, even if that is offensive to others and involves yelling or screaming.
Council concerns
Some city officials found that problematic during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners on Nov. 7, when text amendments proposed to the ordinance by Campbell and Watson were approved in a 3-0 vote.
“What if someone across the street doesn’t like what is being said?” Commissioner Steve Yokeley asked.
“The First Amendment says somebody who doesn’t like it should move on,” replied Campbell, who indicated that free speech does allow someone to express viewpoints that are misguided or uninformed.
He later clarified that while such speech can be offensive, “it’s not unconstitutional.”
Commissioner Jon Cawley expressed concern about hate speech drifting into the content of demonstrations.
“At what point does what the person is saying matter?” Cawley said. “It’s a slippery slope.”
“It’s hard to regulate,” the city attorney agreed regarding comments expressed during public gatherings, “there’s no question about that.”
Mayor David Rowe also wondered if the revised measure might produce unintended consequences.
The city attorney explained that the Supreme Court has allowed a broad application of the First Amendment right to free speech. He cited the case of an Asian-American rock band called The Slants, which was prevented from registering its name after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office deemed it would disparage persons of Oriental descent.
However, the Supreme Court ruled in June 2017 that protecting free speech — what one observer called the “right to compete in the marketplace of ideas” — overrides the consideration that such expressions might offend others.
Still, Commissioner Cawley does not agree with someone being allowed to scream at people in public.
Cawley, himself a local pastor, related an incident about two years ago downtown in which a street preacher approached him. “He said, ‘you’re going to bust hell wide open,”’ the city commissioner recalled being told.
“I don’t think a person has the right to stand on the street and tell other people they’re going to hell.”
Cawley lamented the fact that this is allowed by law. “And it’s up to everybody else to be a grown-up,” he remarked.
Neither Neumiller nor Long, the two men charged with the ordinance violation during the summer, could be reached for comment Thursday about the city government’s actions.
Tom Joyce