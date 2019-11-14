Dewey’s Bakery holiday location opening in Pilot

Throughout the holidays, this building at 101 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain will be the home of the Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Store. The store is being operated as a fundraiser for the “A Place to Play - Pilot Mountain” community playground project.

Throughout the holidays, this building at 101 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain will be the home of the Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Store. The store is being operated as a fundraiser for the “A Place to Play - Pilot Mountain” community playground project. -

The committee overseeing the “A Place to Play – Pilot Mountain” community playground project is teaming with Dewey’s Bakery to raise some dough for the fundraising drive’s final push while providing a little Christmas cheer for downtown Pilot Mountain shoppers and their families.

A Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Store was set up this week at 101 West Main Street, at the corner of Depot Street in Pilot Mountain, and is scheduled to open on Saturday. The store has been stocked by the Winston-Salem based bakery to include seasonal and everyday favorites.

“The holidays are huge for Dewey’s, and a lot of their products are geared for the season,” said Leah Tunstall. “We won’t be able to offer their fresh baked items in the store but we’ll be glad to take orders if someone wants something, and we’ll get them anything they want.”

Tunstall serves as a member of the playground committee and is interim director of the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center, where the playground will be located.

According to Tunstall, the store will be staffed by playground committee members and volunteers. Store hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The store will be closed each Sunday and Monday.

In addition to a wide line of holiday offerings, the store will feature a weekly raffle for goodies.

Extended hours of 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be offered on Nov. 30 as downtown Pilot Mountain will feature a Deck the Halls holiday shopping event in conjunction with the annual Small Business Saturday effort.

The Dewey’s Holiday Store will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 to give residents a chance to shop before and after the Pilot Mountain Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade.

Tunstall commended Pilot Mountain Town Commissioner Donna Kiger for suggesting the idea, which was received with enthusiasm by the playground committee.

“They (Dewey’s) have over 55 shops around North Carolina, and we decided we’d love to put a shop here,” Tunstall said.

“We were able to get in just before the deadline,” she continued, “and everything was organized and set up in 10 days. It’s been a lot of work but everything fell into place. It seemed like it was meant to be.”

Dewey’s Bakery offers the holiday “pop-up shops” as a six-week fundraising effort for community projects and programs.

“Dewey’s has been great and the entire process has been amazing,” Tunstall said. “Dewey’s has a real give-back attitude.”

“Volunteers have helped and the support we’ve received has been great. We’ve been very fortunate and the way this has come together speaks well of Pilot Mountain and its people.”

The project comes at a time when the project is nearing entry into its next stage.

“We’ll be aggressively raising funds through the end of this year and into early next year,” noted committee member Jennifer Slate, “with a goal of breaking ground in the spring of 2020.”

“This is a major part of our final push,” Tunstall agreed. “And it’s a great way for area residents to be able to support the playground with products they may have already planned to purchase. It’s a very convenient way to help the project.”

Throughout the holidays, this building at 101 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain will be the home of the Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Store. The store is being operated as a fundraiser for the “A Place to Play – Pilot Mountain” community playground project. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_0168.jpg Throughout the holidays, this building at 101 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain will be the home of the Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Store. The store is being operated as a fundraiser for the “A Place to Play – Pilot Mountain” community playground project.